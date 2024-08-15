2024 Honor and Service Award Nominations Open

Nominations are now being accepted for the Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) Honor and Service Award presented by the EQUUS Foundation. The award is presented annually to a horse, individual, or organization that best demonstrates the values of honor and service as embodied by Klinger, the first recipient of the award and a special horse who has touched the lives of many in his life of service with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon.

The 2024 WIHS Honor and Service Award recipient will be recognized by WIHS and EQUUS Foundation during a ceremony in the show arena on Friday, October 25th. The recipient will have the opportunity to select an equine charity on EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Welfare Network to receive a $1,500 grant from the EQUUS Foundation.

Nominations Deadline: Friday, September 15, 2024

Submission:

To nominate a special horse, individual or organization for this award, please complete and submit the nomination form to info@wihs.org, Subject: Honor and Service Award Nominee. For more information, please contact the WIHS Office at 202-525-3679 or info@wihs.org.

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity in the United States 100% dedicated to protecting America’s horses from peril and strengthening the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org, Website: equusfoundation.org.

ABOUT WASHINGTON INTERNATIONAL HORSE SHOW (WIHS): Established in 1958, the Washington International Horse Show is one of North America’s most prestigious, competitive and entertaining equestrian events with competition for international, professional, amateur, junior and child riders. Highlights include the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Washington for the President’s Cup and the WIHS Equitation Finals, plus community and charity events. WIHS, an official USEF Heritage Competition, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization. For more information, wihs.org.

