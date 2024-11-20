Cowgirl Biz: Empowering Cowgirl Entrepreneurs and Inspiring a ‘Shop Cowgirl’ Revolution

Sheridan, WY – Cowgirl Biz, a revolutionary platform connecting and supporting cowgirl entrepreneurs, is proud to announce the success of its business directory and thriving community. With over 1,000 listings and a mission to help the industry “Shop Cowgirl,” Cowgirl Biz is creating exciting new opportunities for collaboration, growth, and visibility.

At the core of Cowgirl Biz is its comprehensive directory, available at www.cowgirlbiz.com. With listings spanning product-based businesses, service providers, and a dedicated section for western influencers, the directory enables businesses to collaborate and grow while making it easier than ever for consumers to discover unique, cowgirl-made products.

In addition to the directory, Cowgirl Biz offers a growing collection of resources designed to help businesses succeed. From tips on SEO and social media to tools for streamlining operations, the platform is a one-stop shop for entrepreneurial support.

“The Cowgirl Biz directory is more than a resource—it’s a movement to connect businesses and empower them to thrive,” said Kim Ivkov, founder of Cowgirl Biz. “By encouraging influencers to join, we’re creating a space for partnerships that amplify cowgirl entrepreneurs and showcase their incredible work to broader audiences.”

A Thriving Community: The Inspiration Behind Cowgirl Biz

Cowgirl Biz was born out of the overwhelming response to the Cowgirl Entrepreneurs and Innovators Facebook Group, which has grown to over 2,500 members. This supportive community of entrepreneurs inspired the creation of a platform designed to help businesses collaborate, share resources, and elevate their brands.

“Our Facebook group made it clear there was a need for more ways to help cowgirl businesses connect and support each other,” added Kim. “Cowgirl Biz is our way of building on that momentum to bring these businesses into the spotlight.”

Kicking Off the Holiday Season with the Virtual Cowgirl Christmas Shop Hop

This holiday season, Cowgirl Biz is hosting its first Virtual Cowgirl Christmas Shop Hop, a festive online event featuring participating businesses. The Shop Hop encourages consumers to shop small, discover unique gifts, and celebrate the creativity of cowgirl entrepreneurs.

The event, which kicked off November 12 and continues through December 3, 2024, offers exclusive prizes, promotions, and a glimpse into the traditions and stories behind each business. It’s a way to connect businesses with new customers while showcasing the diverse talents of the cowgirl community.

“From handcrafted leather handbags and candles to horsetail embellishments, apparel, and more, our Shop Hop is the perfect way to support small businesses while discovering meaningful holiday gifts,” said Kim.

Join the Movement

Cowgirl Biz invites entrepreneurs, influencers, and consumers to explore the directory, join the community, and support cowgirl businesses. Together, we can celebrate the creativity and resilience of cowgirl entrepreneurs and inspire more people to discover and “Shop Cowgirl.”

For more information, visit www.cowgirlbiz.com.

Media Contact:

Kim Ivkov

Founder

hello@cowgirlbiz.com

303-517-6144