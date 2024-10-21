Grand Meadows Cares Series: Special Care For The Vintage Horse

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

It’s tempting to ignore the signs of old age in the vintage horse, especially in those wee beasties that are vibrant and exuberant in personality and effectively mask their physical weaknesses. But dismissing the vagaries of a senior horse’s diminishing abilities or simply overlooking the special needs of an older horse will likely come to haunt you in the not-too-distant future. What can you do to help your senior horse and where do you start. Well – actually. Try and start right at the beginning of life if possible.

A Fighting Start

There has been much written and researched about the negative effects of starting horses under saddle or in harness at a very early age. Overworking a horse or starting it too young can create a lifetime issue with lameness. Dr. Robert Miller is one of many notable professionals that have long promoted the need to start horses later in life in order to preserve their soundness and good health long term.

I have been a professional advanced level competitor and horse breeder for over 30 years and I can personally attest to the veracity of Dr. Miller’s viewpoint. Horses that we have bred at home and started at a later age and produced slowly to the highest levels of performance have always performed significantly better and for longer than those we have imported as hard pushed ‘elite’ youngsters.

Of course it is hard to be patient with the work schedule and performance demands you make of your youngstock. Make sure the biomechanical development of the horse, such as closing of knee plates, spinal process growth and overall mental and physical elements are properly progressed before intensive training starts. Slow and steady gymnastic development truly does win the day.

Because every horse ages differently and it’s ‘backstory’ is often not known, it can be hard to figure out exactly what problems the horse is encountering on a day-to-day basis. Most horse owners do not enjoy the luxury, or the hard work, of making a horse from start to finish. They have not known the horse all of its life so have no first-hand knowledge of its history. For this reason it is essential that the vintage horse is viewed not just as a number age wise but is treated as an individual.

The Signs Are There

Horses have their own ways of communicating pain and physical or mental stress, usually but not always, by being less willing or not willing at all to complete a task they previously took on without complaint.

It is likely that degradation in a horse’s well-being will happen gradually, though sometimes a sudden injury can mark the start of a downhill slide, especially if best rehabilitation techniques are not followed through – usually due to money or time restraints. The gradual degradation means early signs can be easily missed. Sometimes those signs can be subtle.

It is important that you don’t overlook the indicators of aging as they appear in your horse because the sooner you become proactive in helping to support your horse’s well-being the better off you are both going to be overall. As horse owners we are all sometimes guilty of being hypochondriacs where our horses are concerned or adversely, developing an ‘ostrich syndrome’ mentality.

Try to be vigilant and look for classic signs of weight fluctuation, poor digestion, poor hoof, skin or dental conditions, joint soreness and metabolic changes. And don’t let lack of knowledge get in the way of aiding your horse. Ask for help if you need it and find people to guide you before you spend money on unnecessary remedial or palliative actions that may or may not work.

There’s A Learning Curve To Offering The Right Support

For some horse owners their “heart horse” is the first equine they have ever dealt with that is facing the challenges that we hopefully all come to deal with, that of aging up. And just like their human partners, horses will sometimes feel overwhelmed or unsure of themselves as they come to terms with their limitations.

Addressing nutritional needs can go a long way to helping the horse at any age, but even more so as it gets older. Review feed, supplements, forage and grazing on an individual basis. Utilize bloodwork checks, attentive farrier care, fecal worm counts, tack and equipment evaluations for fit and comfort, and a full veterinary check up on an annual basis to help stay ahead of any issues that may arise. Knowledge is power.

Don’t Be Fooled

Throwing everything but the kitchen sink at any problem is never going to resolve it, so don’t be fooled into thinking that adding random joint supplements, digestive aids, a so called’ senior’ pelleted grain is going to be sufficient to aid your horse. Always conduct your own research and don’t just rely on Google reviews or the local vet preference before adding anything to your horse’s diet. Education is key here.

When selecting an equine feed supplement choose based on proper formulation of high-quality ingredients. Look for the NASC seal as a good starting point. Everything is not always as it seems or is purported to be, so it’s important that you are aware of the true quality of any product and know its’ potential benefits.

While an ‘all in one’ bucket solution may work for some horses, an older horse will likely have very specific issues that need to be addressed. For example, the horse’s immune system will falter as he ages and boosting this with pre and postbiotic supplementation is generally recommended.

Walk The Walk. Literally.

Older horses like older humans benefit from a good walk. It is a kind way to loosen up stiff joints and muscles without adding too much pressure on the biomechanics of the horse. Similarly, as with any horse, cool down times after work are an important component in minimizing lactic acid build up that will otherwise result in soreness the next day.

Ease Into Retirement

For most horses there will come a time when they can no longer perform at the same level. A change of life in a show horse can be particularly challenging for it to adapt to happily, and easing into the new, less demanding lifestyle is a good idea.

Earnestly evaluate your particular horse and its retirement options. Every horse is different. Some horses will happily adjust to less work and a quieter life, while for others it will drive them quite mad. For all good reasons keeping your senior horse as active as possible for as long as possible is a sound idea. As long as his comfort level can be properly maintained.

He’ll Tell You

Recently a student asked me when I thought she should euthanize her now 30-year-old horse. His decline marked now by liver disease; the end seemed nigh. I repeated to her what a very close friend of mine who is also an equine vet once said to me, “ He’ll tell you when it’s time.”

Remarkably the liver issues for the horse disappeared when he was taken off a particular medication that had been prescribed for something else. Or perhaps, not so remarkably. Most medications are tough on the kidney and liver. But it was a brave thing to do and a smart one as it turned out, because the horse’s liver function returned to a decent level, his appetite has picked up and he is currently much happier.

When a horse is suffering to an elevated degree, then euthanasia is, as I truly believe and often say to others faced with this awful decision as I have been countless times, “ The Last great kindness we can do for them.” In fact, the very definition of the word comes from the Greek words ‘eu’ ( good) and “thanatos” ( death).

The reality is that aging up is a good thing when you consider the alternative. And every day a blessing. When you take steps to maintain your horse’s well-being, whether that be with a joint aid or a change in lifestyle, you are making a decision for him that he is obviously unable to make for himself.

Always pay attention to what your horse is telling you – don’t assume misbehavior or bad behavior stem from a miscreant intent, but rather that something is making your equine partner less comfortable than usual. As said above, “He’ll tell you” that too, just be sure you are listening!

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content. Kindly include Grand Meadows URL and author’s URL wherever published. Please advise use so we can share your platform too. Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Grand Meadows: Founded in 1989 by visionary Angela Slater, Grand Meadows is a leading horse health product and equine supplement manufacturer driven by the guiding principle of providing affordable, extremely high-quality science-backed horse products to help ensure horses look and feel their best.

For the past 35 years the company’s mission has been honored and developed further, by President Nick Hartog, who among other accomplishments is one of the founding members and current board member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), an organization that has a profound impact on the safety, transparency, and legitimacy of the animal supplement industry.

Grand Meadow products are widely used and trusted across the entire horse community from Olympic medal winning competitors and successful horse racing trainers to backyard horse owners. Their equine supplements are highly regarded for their excellent quality resourced ingredients and completely accurate labelling and effective formulations. Learn more at https://www.grandmeadows.com/

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist|

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/ and https://nikkialvinsmithstudio.com/ to learn more about her affordable services.

Grand Meadows, Orange, CA

Media Contact: NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.grandmeadows.com/

Photos are available on request.