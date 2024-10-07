Grand Meadows Cares Series: Tossing Around Proton Pump Inhibitors Like Candy – Are You Healing or Hurting Your Horse?

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

Extensive use of Proton Pump Inhibitors {PPIs} in the horse world has become epidemic. The alarming number of equines that are clinically diagnosed via endoscope with gastric ulcers {EGUS} has given rise to use of these drugs on an ad hoc basis.

Unfortunately not following the manufacturer’s instructions for timeframe of use or adherence to administration protocols brings with it other issues, such as Rebound Acid Hypersecretion. Sounds technical and it is, but understanding whether we are healing or hurting our horses by tossing around PPIs like candy is a practice that horse owners need to address.

Bad Habits Founded On Good Intentions

Back in the day I founded and operated a successful international equine transportation division for the freight forwarding company I worked for based in New York. Our team would transport horses around the globe. Horses of all ages, genders, and backgrounds travel via airfreight. We shipped vulnerable mares and foals, racehorses, advanced level performance horses across multiple disciplines and youngsters purchased from the elite European auctions that were just starting their careers. It was exhausting but it was fun, and I learned a lot.

Part of that experience included seeing firsthand what my fellow professional horse trainers and their owners would do to help their horses deal with the inevitable difficulties that flying horses involves and the risks that it poses for their well-being.

When you load a 1500-pound creature of flight into a small metal ‘biscuit tin’, then lift that rather flimsy lightweight container into the air on a scissor lift and roll the box into the belly of an aircraft, there is an abundance of issues with the noise and movement of the pallet that the horses have to contend with during this process. Regardless of how much effort is spent trying to avoid steep ascent and descents of the flight at take-off and landing, or the talents of the flight crew to steer clear of turbulent routes, the permanent shifting left to right action that a plane presents to the horse during flight, takes a toll on the equine both physically and mentally. Horses typically respond to all this melee in one of two ways, they either arrive at their destination wound up and excitable or they switch off and become unusually calm and quiet. Horses can easily become overwhelmed with excessive input and shutting down is a defensive mechanism. Thankfully, once equines are returned to a normal horse-friendly lifestyle most recover from their travel experience quite quickly.

Everyone involved in the airfreight process did their best to make transport as safe and comfortable as possible for the horses in their charge and for the majority of the time things usually went well. But occasionally unfortunate happenings would occur, sometimes during and sometimes after the flight.

Before the stress of air transport horse owners would commonly treat their horses with all sorts of remedial action administering medications or supplements before the horses even took flight. This random administration included everything from PPIs to prebiotics to dewormers to warm bran mashes to Vicks cold remedies smeared on the nostrils of stallions and other things we as their temporary caretakers were likely not aware of at all. All these efforts were attempts by caring horse folk to offer a proactive approach to try and help mitigate the risks of what might befall the stressed equine during or immediately following travel. These activities were well-meant for sure, but perhaps these misplaced attempts to make things better inadvertently made them worse in certain cases.

We can all look back with 20/20 vision at things that we, as supposedly knowledgeable and caring horse folks, have done with our horses.

Some examples: we have all been made aware that horses now suffer with resistance issues related to rotational use of present day marketed deworming products. A practice that was once the mantra for executing a responsible deworming program. Research has shown us that blindly deworming a horse without accurate and regular fecal worm counts is not the best solution to eradicate worms in horses. Similarly, the days of boiling down linseed oil (to remove toxins) and then adding it to a bran mash fed to the animal before travel has also been found to offer questionable benefits to support the well-being of the horse.

It is true that old habits or bad habits do die hard. Every horse person is loathe to abandon what they feel works best, especially in times of perceived need. For myself it is adding a pint of Guinness to a grain ration that has been softened with warm water when the horse seems slightly off color. But the old ways or even the new ways, aren’t always the best way forward.

To be frank I’m not sure much has changed in regard to horse owner’s habits in regard to PPI use, even though the rampant misuse of the products have been shown to pose hazards to the well-being of the horse. And of course their flagrant use is also a waste of money. Off to the horse show? Then let’s load up the horses with PPIs. Off to the breeding shed? Let’s load up with PPIs. Off to the trainer’s yard? Let’s load up with PPI’s.

What Do You Know About It?

Improvements in horse management and care come with assimilation of accurate information and education. In the airfreight industry many changes in how horses are moved around the world include aircraft noise cancellation and improved ventilation systems, new containment options, better designed loading facilities and many others. All improvements are based on research into what made life better and safer for the horses and the aircraft operator and the human crew.

Similarly, research into the horse’s digestive system is constantly improving the well-being of the horse, though it is of course a complicated subject to fully understand. Its dynamic state leaves much to be learned and spawns endless chat about microbiome activities and what affects what, and when.

In regard to PPI use consider that glandular and non-glandular areas of a digestive system are subject to either protection from hydrochloric acid or are vulnerable to it. In human medicine the use of PPIs and the pluses and minuses that come with long term use and how the body reacts when their use is suddenly stopped is certainly well documented. Should you be worried about suggestions of increased risks of bone fractures, pneumonia, enteric infections, vitamin and mineral deficiencies and kidney disease with misuse of PPIs? In my humble opinion there is a scientific approach to the use of PPIs that can be easily understood and then addressed by the horse trainer/owner.

Easy To Understand Answers

It is time to stop tossing around PPIs. Horse owners that better understand the equine digestive processes and how PPIs fit into solving the EGUS issues and what post care help supports the well-being of the horse, are leagues ahead when it comes to solving EGUS issues. Why not become one of them?

You’ll be surprised at how barn owners and horse trainers number one horse health concern, that of equine digestive issues with gastric ulcers, can be better handled to support the well-being of the horse.

