IHSA Proud to Sponsor the IHSA/USHJA 3’3″ Hunter Seat Medal Finals – East and West

GLADYS, Va. – Oct. 7, 2024 – The leadership of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) is excited to announce its title sponsorship of the USHJA 3’3″ Hunter Seat Medal Finals, beginning in 2024 with the East and West Coast Finals. This partnership will expand in 2025 to include both the qualifying classes and Finals through 2027, demonstrating IHSA’s commitment to providing opportunities for equestrian development.

As a longtime affiliate organization of the U.S. Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA), IHSA’s involvement highlights its shared dedication to fostering equestrian talent and providing educational opportunities for riders at all levels. The USHJA 3’3″ Hunter Seat Medal is a prestigious national equitation final for junior riders, serving as a stepping stone for those looking to build their equitation careers.

“As an organization focused on providing a path for equestrian athletes to continue their passion in college, IHSA is thrilled to sponsor the IHSA/USHJA Hunter Seat Medal Finals – East and West,” said Peter Cashman, IHSA Executive Director. “This competition gives rising equitation stars the chance to compete on a national stage, and at IHSA, we offer the opportunity to further their equestrian journey in college. We believe in the life skills equestrian sports provide, and we are proud to support riders as they excel both in the ring and in the classroom.”

The IHSA/USHJA 3’3″ Hunter Seat Medal is open to junior riders who have not competed in national equitation finals at a fence height of 3’6″ within the same year. With classes held nationwide, the bi-coastal Finals are a platform for talented young riders to showcase their skills.

The IHSA/USHJA 3’3″ Hunter Seat Medal Finals East will be held during the New England Equitation Championships at the Eastern States Exposition Center in West Springfield, Massachusetts, Oct. 16-20. The IHSA/USHJA 3’3″ Hunter Seat Medal Finals West will be held during the Las Vegas National Horse Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 11-17.

IHSA’s sponsorship reflects our mission to support equestrians at every stage of their journey, from youth competitions to collegiate and beyond. Riders who compete in the USHJA 3’3″ Hunter Seat Medal Finals can look forward to continuing their equitation careers with the IHSA, where they will find a supportive community and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

ABOUT USHJA

The United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA) is the official Hunter/Jumper affiliate of the United States Equestrian Federation, serving members through educational programs, awards, and communication. The USHJA offers a variety of programs for all levels of Hunter/Jumper competitors and is committed to preserving the sport’s history and supporting charitable causes.

Learn more at ushja.org.

ABOUT IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at a range of riding levels and offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship, ranch riding and reining at nearly 400 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means that college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.

Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with more than 8,000 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

For more information, go to IHSAinc.com or contact media@IHSAinc.com.

