Keeping in line with our mission of removing BLM mustangs from holding and into private care, only mustangs meeting the following requirements will be eligible to compete in 2025 Mustang Champions competitions: BLM Mustangs 3 years of age and older at time of adoption or purchase. 

Adopted or purchased at a BLM off-range corral or BLM approved satellite event within the eligibility window of; Oct 1 2024 – April 15, 2025

BLM mustangs adopted during the eligibility window and reassigned to a new adopter during the eligibility window.

BLM mustangs purchased during the eligibility window and sold or transferred to a new owner during the eligibility window.

BLM mustangs adopted or purchased through the BLM Online Corral program and picked up (paperwork finalized and taken possession of) within the eligibility window.

Our goal is to increase adoptions/sales. The animal must have been moved from holding into private care through sale or adoption within this eligibility window.

Mustangs matching any of the following statements will NOT be eligible to compete in 2025 Mustang Champions competitions.

Wild, free-roaming horses that fall under other government agency management; United States Forest Service, National Park Service, National Forest Service, and others.

BLM mustangs enrolled in the Adoption Incentive Program (AIP) are not eligible.

BLM mustangs with an adoption or purchase date outside of the eligibility window.

BLM Mustangs picked up for or adopted or purchased at the 2025 Mustang Magic competition.

BLM Mustangs participating in other BLM funded training or adoption programs (TIP/AIP) are not eligible.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe / Executive Director

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org

m: 5 1 2 . 4 1 5 . 5 3 5 4

o: 737-358-9200