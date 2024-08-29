Martin-Gatton CAFE to host Kentucky Signature Industries Career Fair

The Kentucky Signature Industries Fair brings together stakeholders from the equine and spirits industries to educate students on post-graduation career options.

By Grace Sowards

Published on Aug. 29, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky.—

The University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is set to host the Kentucky Signature Industries Career Fair on Sept. 26.

At the fair, college students from UK and beyond, alumni and Lexington job-seekers can learn more about two of Kentucky’s most vital industries: spirit distillation and equine. The James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits (JBBI) and UK Ag Equine Programs jointly present the fair, bringing in dozens of employers from each industry.

Savannah Robin, lecturer of career and professional development for UK Ag Equine Programs, looks forward to the event each year.

“This event is an opportunity for our employers and students to come together to support our students and the community surrounding these two signature industries,” Robin said. “For our students, this experience allows them to explore the worlds in both spaces and use their networking skills to build long-standing relationships.”

Last year’s fair saw over 400 participants, with employers including Keeneland and Suntory Global Spirits, among others. Associate Director of JBBI Ilka Balk favors this event because of its contribution to the Commonwealth.

“The Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits, with support from the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, is excited to host the distillation, wine and brewing portion of the Kentucky Signature Industries Career Fair,” Balk said. “This fair demonstrates that the industry needs talent across many disciplines. The Distillation, Wine and Brewing Studies Certificate at UK prepares students well for careers in the area, but anyone with an interest in these industries is invited to meet employers in these and adjacent sectors.”

The Kentucky Signature Industries Career Fair is Sept. 26 from 2 p.m. ET until 5 p.m. at the Gatton Student Center. Event registration is open for attendees and employers at https://students.ca.uky.edu/kentucky-signature-industries-career-fair.

