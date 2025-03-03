HHYF 2025 Travel Schedule Begins In April

Anderson, IN – With spring right around the corner, the Harness Horse Youth Foundation (HHYF) has finalized its 2025 calendar of events which includes educational programs, field trips, guest appearances, as well as outreach activities.

Ellen Taylor, HHYF Executive Director said “At HHYF, we are focused on our mission – 2025 is business as usual, although we are starting a bit earlier. The feeling of helping a young person experience harness racing for the first time is unmatched!”

Below is the complete HHYF itinerary to date:

Programs Requiring Preregistration

To register and for further information, use this link: https://hhyf.org/summer-programs/ April 12: Mahoning Valley Farms, Lebanon OH

June 17: DeLong Stable, Anderson IN

June 19: Darke County Fairgrounds, Greenville OH June 21 – 25: Leadership Program, Anderson IN July 30 – 31: Goshen Historic Track, Goshen NY August 4 – 5: Gaitway Farm, Manalapan NJ

August 8 – 9: Shenandoah Downs, Woodstock VA

Open To The Public Events

March 27 – 29: Indiana Equine Roundup, Cloverdale IN April 10 – 13: Equine Affair, Columbus OH

April 26: Life & Times of the Great Dan Patch Birthday Celebration, Oxford IN July 11 – 13: BreyerFest, Lexington KY

July 26: American Dream, East Rutherford NJ August 2: Hambletonian, East Rutherford NJ

October 29 – November 1: National FFA Convention, Indianapolis IN

Private Events

Benton Central Jr. Sr. High School, Oxford IN Offshore Farm 4-H Tour, Cream Ridge NJ Harrah’s Philadelphia 4-H Tour, Chester PA

Westfield Washington School Field Trip, Anderson IN Harrison County Ag Days, Corydon IN

HHYF appreciates those who have already become 2025 Partners including Fair Winds Farm, US Trotting Association, Lindy Farms/AFF, PA Harness Horsemen’s Association, Far Out Farm, VA Harness Horsemen’s Association, Cameo Hills LTD and Chris McErlean. “Our efforts depend almost exclusively on industry support,” Taylor added. “Anyone interested in assisting financially or as a volunteer is encouraged to contact the office in the next few weeks.”

Additional questions may be answered by calling 317.908.0029 or emailing ellen@hhyf.org.

The Harness Horse Youth Foundation is a charitable 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing young people and their families educational opportunities with harness horses in order to foster the next generation of participants and fans. The Foundation has been making a difference in young people’s lives since 1976; its programs include interactive learning experiences with racehorses as well as offering scholarships and creating and distributing educational materials relating to harness racing.

Media Contact:

Ellen Taylor

Executive Director

Harness Horse Youth Foundation

317.908.0029

ellen@hhyf.org