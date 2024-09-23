Horizon Structures Presents Series: Flexibility Means Affordability When Buying A Horse Barn

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

Buying a horse barn may be a capital idea but it is also a capital expense not to be taken lightly. That said affording a horse barn can be easier than might be at first imagined. It is prudent not to be overwhelmed by pricing seen across social media platforms or ballpark offerings, because truly the variants in construction options on the table for the new stable are so diverse and there are so many affordable means to manage the purchase. Let’s explore!

The prospective barn buyer that embraces a flexible attitude about what they build will always win out when it comes to finding affordable structures. Here are some things to think about that instruct decision-making – or that should:

Financial resource options based on creditworthiness, cash flow and savings available for downpayments.

A solid background and experience in what horses need to be comfortable and what makes a user-friendly barn for both the horse and human contingent.

Ability and interest to conduct a moderate amount of research into the different aspects of construction such as material composition; siting and preparation requirements; locate trustworthy and verified manufacturers or construction companies.

Business knowledge in the equestrian marketplace of what prospective clientele want safety/security wise for their animals if buildings are to compose part of a boarding, breeding or training facility. For example: standing a group of Thoroughbred stallions may require separate and sturdier accommodations from those buildings that house lactating mares with foals at side, mares gestating or mares in-season.

Openminded approach to what the horse barn marketplace has to offer.

Awareness that time truly is money when it comes to project management and development of a business enterprise and being up and running quickly once the property is purchased may be critical to income potential to aid cash flow. For example: waiting on a team for a stick-built construction to appear and complete a horse barn build may take valuable time away from getting a business up and running and may even cause business to miss an entire season in regard to training locations, breeding seasons or winter boarding operations, versus buying a modular structure.

Be Flexible How?

There are lots of way to save money in the horse barn buying marketplace and they are worthy of consideration:

Buy what’s in-stock off the sales lot.

Sign up with modular or prefab manufacturers to receive news in your inbox of special offers and seasonal discounts.

Buy structures such as run-in sheds in multiples to obtain a multi-purchase discount and save on freight delivery expenses.

Opt for less expensive lower profile buildings over high profile structures.

Be self-aware and honestly distinguish between what barn features you actually need versus though you’d like to have that don’t truly bring substantial benefits for the barn to work efficiently. Flexibility in option choices can make a marked difference to final price.

Finish aspects of barn construction yourself such as installing kickboards, stall doors, or completing the stain/painting of the exterior.

Choose wisely from the laundry list of upgrades and options that make financial sense such as overhang additions that will offer significant daily use benefits.

Pick a manufacturer that offers ‘to the penny’ pricing that includes delivery and set up.

Select a manufacturer that includes many required options as standard features such as passive ventilation features, kickboarded walls and windows without adding extra charges at every turn.

Talk. Talk. Talk.

While shopping online can provide a healthy stack of ideas as to barn designs and optional upgrades, there truly is nothing better than talking to the experts (hopefully these are horse folks and knowledgeable people that know the products on offer at their company inside out) at the construction company you are considering utilizing for the build.

A good company will have staff trained to address budget concerns that will share purposeful ideas as to where cuts can be made in design without compromising the overall barn structure alongside inspirational solutions the average horse barn purchaser may not be aware about.

Don’t Just Go Local

Major advances in modern construction materials married with true craftsmanship and excellent carpentry skills that offers a polished final result following well-designed barn plans are available to all, regardless of where the barn will be sited. It’s time to get with the times and look at the advantages of the modular barn building world.

The nationwide nature of the leading barn construction company Horizon Structures is a prime example of how the fabric of the barn building world has been turned on its head by the advances in modular construction and over the road transportation offerings. Their barn designs include everything from Barndominiums in various styles and sizes to hybrid high end timber frame barns with bespoke mortise and tenon joinery, arching beams and yesteryear ambience to more modest shedrow structures that maximize stall space offerings at very affordable pricing.

What’s more warranties are clearly indicated, testimonials are verifiable firsthand and purchase contracts are straightforward. What’s not to love about all that.

The days of waiting anxiously for the local builder to show up pencil in hand, pickup trucks parked all over the lawn and a rowdy crew of workman plying their trade from dawn until dusk while you are trying to work horses or get the kids off to school are long gone.

Gone too (hopefully) are the days where naivety reigned and property owners were at the mercy of open-ended time and material building estimates and unqualified and unknown results in final price and the construction methods, materials and appearance of final structure when eventually completed.

Take The Reins And Drive Your Four-In-Hand

There are four key factors to take in hand for your next barn buying project – your four-in-hand as it were..

Review financial resources and options available, including those offered by the construction company that can be very favorable 3rd-party rating. Certain companies even offer a quick interactive option where you can plug in capital costs and identify monthly spend options etc. Decide your needs versus wants by listing them side by side and prioritize your list on both sides. Conduct your research – view industry experts blog pages, testimonials, case studies and project galleries to both inspire and inform your barn design and siting decision. After researching options in designs and styles of barns talk to the company firsthand to get accurate pricing before making a final decision.

Buying a new horse barn is one of the most exciting purchases a horse person will make. Outside of buying or breeding that perfect horse of course. Remember to enjoy the process.

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content without edit. Kindly include URL links included in article, Horizon Structures URL and author’s URL and byline wherever published. Please advise use so we can reciprocate share your publication/posts.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in less than a week. All our barn packages include everything you need –

Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels, 1 and 2 car garages, storage sheds and outdoor living structures and playsets.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC is owned by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist|

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/to learn more about her affordable services.

Media Contact:

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.HorizonStructures.com

Photos are available on request.