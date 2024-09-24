Elisa Wallace Claims Victory and $50,000 Prize in Inaugural Mustang Classic event presented by Practical Horseman and The Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program.

Rolex Stadium, Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, KY. – September 13-15, 2024

Austin, TX – September 15, 2024 – Elisa Wallace of Reddick, FL, emerged victorious in the first-ever Mustang Classic Championship held in Rolex Stadium at the Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, KY. Riding Zephyr, her 5-year-old gelding gathered from the Twin Peaks, CA Herd Management Area, Wallace clinched the title and a prize of $50,000, marking a historic moment in the world of English discipline mustang competitions.

The Mustang Classic, recognized as the first national event of its kind, gathered top trainers from across the country to showcase the skill and adaptability of American mustangs. The competition featured a unique format where contestants had extended time to train their mustangs, culminating in a thrilling finals event in Rolex Stadium.

“It was an honor to compete in the first English discipline mustang makeover at the stunning Kentucky Horse Park. A big thank you to Mustang Champions for giving us an incredible opportunity to showcase our amazing mustangs and their versatility. So proud of my mustang, Zephyr, and our journey together,” said Elisa Wallace, the 2024 Mustang Classic Champion. “I hope this event inspires more people to adopt and train mustangs for the English disciplines.”

The goal of The Mustang Challenge is to showcase the skill and adaptability of the American mustang and the talented trainer and exhibitors that work with them. The event provides the public an opportunity to witness a mustang that has been given a foundation for success on its journey from government holding to private ownership.

Paul McGuire, Acting Division Chief of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wild Horse and Burro Program, commended Mustang Champions for their efforts in promoting the Mustang Classic and the broader significance for wild mustangs.

“BLM is proud to be a part of the first-ever showcase of American mustangs in this unique discipline. It was a fantastic opportunity to watch the beauty and versatility of wild horses to a broader audience and encourage more Americans to provide mustangs forever homes.”

The success of the Mustang Classic was also acknowledged by industry partner, Practical Horseman, expressing their enthusiasm for supporting such initiatives that contribute to the preservation and appreciation of wild mustangs.

“Practical Horseman was proud to be the presenting sponsor for the inaugural Mustang Classic event and to support the mission of Mustang Champions, which took place in Lexington, Kentucky at the Kentucky Horse Park,” stated Marla Bickel, Vice President of Data & Content Services at Equine Network. “Our team congratulates the first-place winner, Elisa Wallace, and all the riders who participated throughout the weekend! We are pleased to have the live stream of the entire competition on Equestrian+ at www.equestrianplus.com.”

Sandy Oliynyk, English Content Director at Equine Network, shares, “The synergy between Practical Horseman’s training content and The Mustang Classic event perfectly aligns with our mission. Congratulations to all the riders, especially Elisa Wallace, for showcasing exceptional abilities, endurance, and creativity.”

The Mustang Classic Championship Finals featured a compelling competition format that included training level dressage, show jumping, arena cross country, working equitation and freestyle performances, highlighting the athletic prowess and creativity of both horses and riders.

For more information on the Mustang Classic and upcoming events, visit Mustang Champions and mustangclassic2024.com

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

https://mustangchampions.org

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

About Practical Horseman

Practical Horseman, an award-winning publication, offers hands-on how-to guides to help our readers become well-rounded riders and horse-care managers. Our features on athletes, including both human and equine, offer inspiration and insights. Additionally, we cover national and international competitions to keep our audience up-to-date on both the veterans and rising stars of our sport.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe, Executive Director

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org

512.415.5354