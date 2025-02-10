Horizon Structures Presents Series: Put Your New Barn Jigsaw Together – Channel Your Inner Designer

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

Many horse owners are creative spirits at heart and most like things how they like them. Particularly when it comes to horse care. Specific preferences and ideas are abundant, whirling around in their heads as they fashion their perfect barn. And why not utilize the wealth of first-hand experience working around horses in plans for their new horse barn and channel the inner designer talents that lay within – it’s not just a pleasurable way to buy and build a barn, it’s a hassle-saving stress free way to obtain the dream barn.

The Biggest Jigsaw – 3D Style

Many of us have spent time helping our kids to piece together a jigsaw and enjoyed watching their joyful faces full of satisfaction when the finished picture is revealed. At holiday times traditions of a family jigsaw project offers a welcome diversion from over-indulging our appetites for food and drink. Completing the jigsaw allows us to spend a peaceful time around the table with cross generations, sharing moments and making memories.

But perhaps the biggest jigsaw build in your life is yet to come. Attention to detail will be needed and a focus on the overall picture a must. The magical, almost instant arrival of a new horse barn constructed from the largest jigsaw you will likely ever encounter, is possible with modern modular barn construction techniques.

Design It How You Want

The fabulous factory-built advantages are obvious – known prices and materials; accurate timeline for build; on point craftmanship. But beyond that your carefully selected collaborative construction partner can provide some ingenious ways to customize the new barn build and literally bring your vision to reality, without compromising on building standards.

Consider how modular builds can be adapted. The Monitor barn is principally a three-part jigsaw. Usually built in three sections, two are placed alongside each other and a third section lifted on top. There is good reason that the Monitor design has withstood the test of time as its spacious offerings are functional and affordable.

The High-Profile barn is similarly sectioned, and the work done on site for set up so it is ready for use is included in the ‘to-the-penny’ price so the finishing touches are completed on time and on budget.

The leading modular barn building company, Horizon Structures LLC, offers a nationwide delivery option for any style barn. And there are many different options to choose from – all of which can be customized and adapted to materialize as your vision shapes them.

Shedrow, Low and High Profile, Monitor, Double Wide, Timber Frame, Barndominiums – you name it the company can provide it.

The beauty of working with an experienced construction firm with decades of hands-on Amish craftsmanship in framing, carpentry and design skills, in-house drafting talents and engineered plans produced for every conceivable barn design, is that the horse owner can establish the features they want put together in their own barn jigsaw.

Horse barn purchasers can opt for extra-long runs of stables, place a double-wide in a narrow spot, or utilize the eco-friendly small footprint of a Barndo that houses both horses and humans. Stylistic ideas for balconies, roof and siding colors and materials, staircases, entrance doors etc. can all be incorporated into one design. And if you want to do multiple buildings discounts are available, alongside warranties and financing options.

Keeping It Real

A significant advantage of this jigsaw design is the clarity it offers with pricing. Managing the budget and aligning the dollar spend with what upgrades, extras or special ideas the barn buyer wants is straightforward to accomplish.

Importantly the design and stylistic desires of the barn purchaser also need to be carefully managed, to make sure they are not just functional and viable, but also that the structure meets/exceeds building ordinances for essential needs such as snow and wind load, fire safety and energy efficiency. A highly-qualified Project Manager, that is assigned to a client’s project, will provide the guidance to ensure that mistakes are not made.

Even minor bad decisions will be something the horse owner will have to live with on a daily basis, so having a partner to collaborate with that has a trained eye and perspective, is a real bonus.

The wisdom of the customer service professional on the construction team will be invaluable in helping horse owners not just design a great horse barn that meets their needs and desires but also ensure construction parameters are met.

Technology Aids

The virtual world of technology makes it even easier for the prospective barn buyer to assess the real world feel a barn will encompass. If you are considering buying a new horse housing structure, utilize a company that offers all the modern-day measures and methods that are available to demonstrate your project.

Larger projects certainly benefit from the virtual approach, areas can quickly be identified for improvement or changes made without the very expensive on-site work-order change, that would otherwise be needed. Eliminating both the time delay, extra cost and upset that last minute changes to plans incur is always beneficial.

Get Inspired

Good ideas often come from others, and channeling our own design ideas can always be boosted by discovering all available options. Delving through an up-to-date Project Gallery can deliver brilliant ideas that can be personalized and adapted as you prefer and is well worth a look.

There will be similarities in design of your barn to others. We all like to think we’ve done something original design wise. But of course, a bit like training horses, most of what we think we have as original thought has likely been done before.

For example, guided by the snowy climate on the mountain where I live, we designed our home with an open plan and included a kitchen fireplace and wood floors for warmth. The color scheme I chose was Provence blue walls and white trim offset with espresso wood cabinetry and indigo blue and white countertops. Bringing the bright light of the mountain skies inside. I had no idea until recently that this combination of Finnish wood style and French coloring, emulated the decorative accents of the esteemed Kulm Hotel at St. Moritz, Switzerland, one of the world’s most iconic winter hotels. So don’t be surprised if your horse barn designs are not totally unique. One thing for sure, if you do find your barn design ideas mirrors another then you can be flattered that your stylistic talents are on point.

The enjoyment in fulfilling a barn design that you can call your own is not one to be missed. And rather thrillingly, you can do it all from the comfort of your kitchen table or couch, alongside the family jigsaw project. And when you choose the right construction partner in modular structures, you can be assured you’ll have professional help finding all the right pieces that fit together perfectly.

