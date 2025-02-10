The Cat Enright Equestrian Mystery Series Moving to Film: Now Scouting Locations and Casting Horses

Ashland City, TN––The internationally award-winning Cat Enright equestrian mystery series, authored by Lisa Wysocky, is going to film. The (as yet untitled) film will be an adaptation of the first book in the series, The Opium Equation. Shooting will begin in the fall of 2025 in the Lexington, Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee areas.

The producers will scout locations in the Lexington area March 9-12 and are specifically looking for:

1. A tobacco barn that has been converted to a horse barn (ideally a barn where they can bring the horse cast in for a few days)

2. A farm house where both interior and exterior scenes can be shot.

3. A “mom and pop” restaurant, diner, or meat-and-three where both interior and exterior scenes can be shot.

4. An older, stately home (1850s-1900) where both interior and exterior scenes can be shot.

5. An unfinished basement with rock/stone walls.

They also are looking at horses (and a dog) to cast in the Lexington area, and ideally are looking for:

1. A chestnut or red-roan Appaloosa, Quarter Horse, Thoroughbred (or cross) or solid Paint mare or gelding who will play the starring horse role of Sally Blue, the “possibly” psychic mare. Prefer ages 3-12, 15.1-16.0 hands, heavier build. Good ground manners and curious personality.

2. A younger chestnut mare or gelding, Appaloosa or Quarter Horse, Thoroughbred (or cross), or solid Paint, ages 1-2

3. A taller dark bay or black mare or gelding, Appaloosa or Quarter Horse, Thoroughbred (or cross), or solid Paint,

4. A bay Appaloosa mare or gelding with blanket coloring. Must be ridable and safe at the walk/jog with an older child. Ages 8-20 preferred.

5. A young hound dog, or mix, who is very friendly and who will carry a stick.

Each horse (and dog) will be needed for several days on location, and compensation for transportation and use will be provided, along with insurance and strict safety procedures.

The producers understand their lists are very specific and may consider locations, horses, and dogs who fit most, but not all, of the criteria.

Please send any leads (with photos, if possible) to Lisa Wysocky at lisawysocky@gmail.com, with Cat Enright in the subject line. Wysocky is pre-screening before sending on to the producers, and is also serving as an animal consultant and a script consultant on the film.

Lisa Wysocky is a former national and international award-winning horse trainer and riding instructor who now runs Colby’s Army, a therapeutic riding center in Ashland City, Tennessee. She is also the author of the award-winning Cat Enright equestrian mystery series, now in pre-production. In addition, Lisa has written several books about country music stars and their horses, along with a number of books about horses and horse training. A regular substitute co-host of the Horse Radio Network’s flagship show, Horses in the Morning, Lisa also is the host of Celebs with Horses and other podcasts.

-30-

Lisa Wysocky

http://www.lisawysocky.com/

lisawysocky@gmail.com

615-305-0945

Award-winning and best-selling author of the Cat Enright equestrian mystery series

Host of the Celebs with Horses podcast on the Horse Radio Network (now part of the Equine Network)