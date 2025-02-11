NATIONAL SNAFFLE BIT ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ONLINE STORE

The National Snaffle Bit Association has launched an online store featuring a variety of NSBA-branded merchandise available for purchase.

Members and horse enthusiasts can browse a selection of clothing and hats ranging from fleece shirts, hoodies and joggers to polos and t-shirts, pullovers and outerwear as well as headwear, which all proudly display the NSBA logo. These items are available in a number of color combinations and sizes.

“NSBA is excited to offer these exclusive branded items to the horse show community,” noted Stephanie Lynn, NSBA’s executive director. “We look forward to seeing them proudly worn at events nationwide in the future.”

To view the online store, choose “Shop NSBA” under the “About” tab at nsba.com.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about the NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

