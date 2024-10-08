HORSE AROUND AT EQUINE AFFAIRE!

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, October 8, 2024 – Wondering what’s waiting for you at Equine Affaire? Horses, horses, and more horses! For more than 25 years, Equine Affaire has proudly served North America as its premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering for equestrians from all corners of the industry. Join us at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, on November 7-10, for four days of educational and fun clinics, seminars, and demonstrations; exciting competitions; hands-on activities; a sprawling trade show; and lots more, including Fantasia, a thrilling nighttime show that combines music with the beauty and grace of horses to create magic for horse lovers of all ages.

If you love horses, Equine Affaire and Fantasia are can’t-miss entertainment! Tickets for both events are on sale now via equineaffaire.com and the Western Edge mobile app for iPhone and Android. Whether you purchase your tickets online or through the app, you’ll receive them in your email – but make sure you keep the app on your phone! Through Western Edge, you’ll have all the event details available at your fingertips, including a venue map, the event schedule, exhibitor listings, and much more. Stay up to date on all things Equine Affaire with Western Edge and enjoy some exciting surprises along the way!

General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are $18/day for adults or $55 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Bring the whole family and enjoy access to the trade show, theme pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. While you’re buying your general admission tickets, don’t forget to buy your Fantasia tickets! Review the seating map in the app to select the right seats for you and your friends. Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27.

Sponsored by Equine Medical and Surgical Associates, Fantasia will take place for three nights only on November 7, 8, and 9 in the Coliseum. Doors open at 6:45 pm and the show begins at 7:30 pm each evening.

Ready for a sneak peek into some of Equine Affaire’s incredible attractions?

NEW! The Breed Bonanza , sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, is a brand-new competition coming to Equine Affaire on Sunday, November 10! Featuring both a Youth and an Adult section, this unique under saddle rail class will showcase all three gaits (or equivalent for gaited horses) in both directions. A carefully curated panel of three judges, consisting of a breeder, a horse show judge, and a professional trainer, will bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives to the ring as they select and crown the inaugural Breed Bonanza winners. Make sure to attend and cheer on these horses and riders! They’ll be dressed in their Sunday best and ready to shine.

, sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, is a brand-new competition coming to Equine Affaire on Sunday, November 10! Featuring both a Youth and an Adult section, this unique under saddle rail class will showcase all three gaits (or equivalent for gaited horses) in both directions. A carefully curated panel of three judges, consisting of a breeder, a horse show judge, and a professional trainer, will bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives to the ring as they select and crown the inaugural Breed Bonanza winners. Make sure to attend and cheer on these horses and riders! They’ll be dressed in their Sunday best and ready to shine. Equine Affaire is home to the largest horse-related trade show in the east. Browse acres of booths sprawled across multiple buildings – and while you shop, support your favorite trade show exhibitors through the Best Booth Award contest. On Thursday afternoon of the event, the Equine Affaire staff will tour the show to select the top five finalist booths based on a selection of criteria, including innovation, creativity, and visual interest. These booths will be photographed and then posted on our official Facebook and Instagram profiles so that fans can vote for their favorites until Saturday, November 9 at noon. Keep an eye out for the winning announcement on Saturday, then visit the winner’s booth on Sunday to congratulate them!

in the east. Browse acres of booths sprawled across multiple buildings – and while you shop, support your favorite trade show exhibitors through the contest. On Thursday afternoon of the event, the Equine Affaire staff will tour the show to select the top five finalist booths based on a selection of criteria, including innovation, creativity, and visual interest. These booths will be photographed and then posted on our official Facebook and Instagram profiles so that fans can vote for their favorites until Saturday, November 9 at noon. Keep an eye out for the winning announcement on Saturday, then visit the winner’s booth on Sunday to congratulate them! Brimming with horse breeds ranging from the familiar to the exotic, Equine Affaire’s Breed Pavilion is home to dozens of horses who serve as friendly and beautiful ambassadors for their breeds. Visitors can walk through the Breed Pavilion any time during the event and take selfies with the horses, meet their owners, and learn more about their registries and associations.

is home to dozens of horses who serve as friendly and beautiful ambassadors for their breeds. Visitors can walk through the Breed Pavilion any time during the event and take selfies with the horses, meet their owners, and learn more about their registries and associations. Looking for a new horse? Visit the Horse & Farm Exhibits in the C-Barn and find the Adoption Affaire ! Featured in partnership with the ASPCA Right Horse, the Adoption Affaire showcases healthy, adoptable horses of a variety of ages, breeds, and disciplines from multiple rescues and sanctuaries. You can meet the horses, go on a test-ride with the appropriate releases, and apply to adopt.

in the C-Barn and find the ! Featured in partnership with the ASPCA Right Horse, the Adoption Affaire showcases healthy, adoptable horses of a variety of ages, breeds, and disciplines from multiple rescues and sanctuaries. You can meet the horses, go on a test-ride with the appropriate releases, and apply to adopt. Like winning free stuff? Don’t forget to enter Equine Affaire’s free online raffle ! Enter online or through the Western Edge app for a chance to win any number of fabulous prizes from companies like 100X Equine, October Design Equestrian Decor, Triple Crown Nutrition, Kelly Cosby Photography, US Equestrian, Zesterra by Pro Earth Animal Health, State Line Tack, and Equine Affaire. Here’s where to enter: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/mass-free-raffle/.

! Enter online or through the Western Edge app for a chance to win any number of fabulous prizes from companies like 100X Equine, October Design Equestrian Decor, Triple Crown Nutrition, Kelly Cosby Photography, US Equestrian, Zesterra by Pro Earth Animal Health, State Line Tack, and Equine Affaire. Here’s where to enter: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/mass-free-raffle/. Want to compete at Equine Affaire, but you don’t have a horse? No problem! The Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge , sponsored by Boot Barn, is a competition that’s free to enter for all Equine Affaire attendees, no horse required! Happening Saturday, November 9, at 3:00 pm in the Young building, the GEFC will feature a barn chores marathon and a bouncy pony race. To sign up, visit the announcer’s table outside the GGT Arena in the Young building prior to the competition. Prizes will be awarded to the top ten participants in each event. Flex your hard-earned barn muscles and have a great time, or just come ready to cheer on your friends and enjoy commentary from our master of ceremonies, Coach Daniel Stewart!

, sponsored by Boot Barn, is a competition that’s free to enter for all Equine Affaire attendees, no horse required! Happening Saturday, November 9, at 3:00 pm in the Young building, the GEFC will feature a barn chores marathon and a bouncy pony race. To sign up, visit the announcer’s table outside the GGT Arena in the Young building prior to the competition. Prizes will be awarded to the top ten participants in each event. Flex your hard-earned barn muscles and have a great time, or just come ready to cheer on your friends and enjoy commentary from our master of ceremonies, Coach Daniel Stewart! NEW! Enjoy a leisurely drive in regal style around the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds in a gorgeous stagecoach, drawn by two beautiful Percherons. Stagecoach rides can accommodate up to six people and will be available each day of the event for an extra fee. To sign up, visit the Whispery Pines Percherons’ stalls in the C-Barn during Equine Affaire. Stagecoach rides will begin on the south side of the Coliseum.

can accommodate up to six people and will be available each day of the event for an extra fee. To sign up, visit the Whispery Pines Percherons’ stalls in the C-Barn during Equine Affaire. Stagecoach rides will begin on the south side of the Coliseum. Speaking of Percherons, the highly popular Drive a Draft activity is back! Hosted in partnership with the Whispery Pines Percherons, attendees can learn how to ground drive a draft horse or a pair of draft horses under the supervision of expert drivers Sam and Kellie Rettinger! This activity is free with the price of admission, but sign-ups will be required at the event. Drive a Draft will take place on Friday, November 8, from 11 am to 1 pm and on Saturday, November 9 from 12 pm to 2 pm. To sign up, visit the Whispery Pines Percherons’ stalls in C-Barn on the morning of the activity.

activity is back! Hosted in partnership with the Whispery Pines Percherons, attendees can learn how to ground drive a draft horse or a pair of draft horses under the supervision of expert drivers Sam and Kellie Rettinger! This activity is free with the price of admission, but sign-ups will be required at the event. Drive a Draft will take place on Friday, November 8, from 11 am to 1 pm and on Saturday, November 9 from 12 pm to 2 pm. To sign up, visit the Whispery Pines Percherons’ stalls in C-Barn on the morning of the activity. There’s even more waiting for you at Equine Affaire, but you’ll have to visit to experience it for yourself!

Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Single-entry parking passes and four-day parking passes will be available for purchase at the gates. You can also purchase a four-day parking pass in advance by visiting the link on our website at https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-locationevent-hours/. Upon purchase, you’ll receive a QR code which you’ll present at the gates to be scanned and redeemed for a 4-day hanger.

Reserve a room with any one of our 2024 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/host-hotels/. Or if you’d like to camp on site, visit our website for details: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-campinglodging/. No advance registration is required for camping, and the campgrounds will open to the public at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 6.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Equine Medical & Surgical Associates; US Equestrian; GGT Footing; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; LRP Matting; Pro Earth Animal Health; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal; Chewy; and Boot Barn. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085 ext. 103

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com

*Pictures Available Upon Request