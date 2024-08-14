Horse & Country Announces Extensive Live Coverage From the 2024 Dublin Horse Show

August 8, 2024 – Lexington, KY – Leading international equestrian sports network Horse & Country (H&C) announced details of a new wide-ranging partnership with the 2024 Dublin Horse Show in Ireland on August 14-18. The arrangement will provide all of the action from the main arena shown live and exclusively on H&C’s streaming service H&C+ across all five days of the show. The coverage will be available worldwide, excluding the Republic of Ireland. In addition, three major classes will be shown live on the Horse & Country television channel, which is available on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Fubo, and Amazon Fire.

H&C+ members can expect a feast of world-class showjumping with a total of 15 international classes throughout the five days, including the Nations’ Cup of Ireland for the award of the Aga Khan Trophy on Friday, August 16, the Defender Puissance on Saturday, August 17, and the Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland, part of the Rolex Series, on Sunday, August 18.

In addition to the international jumping, there are extensive pony classes to enjoy, and fans can look forward to The Hunter Championships, sponsored by TopSpec, on Saturday morning, August 17, that is available live or on demand for a North American audience. In between the competitive action, there are five opportunities to see the spectacular display from H&C favorite Ben Atkinson and his Amazing Action Horses.

“I am very pleased to announce this partnership with The Dublin Horse Show,” said H&C Director of Content Jonathan Rippon. “It’s a truly iconic event, and we’re delighted to be able to bring it to our worldwide audience on both our streaming and traditional TV platforms.”

To watch all of H&C’s Dublin Horse Show coverage, make sure you are signed up for an H&C+ annual or Gold membership. Beyond H&C’s extensive sports coverage, both live and on demand, H&C+ members also get access to more than 1,800 hours of equestrian programming featuring content from all disciplines, masterclasses and training series, barn tours, rider profiles, and documentaries. With two annual membership options and a pay-per-view offering, H&C+ Freestyle, there are even more ways to access H&C’s vast library of content. Full details on how to join can be found at horseandcountry.tv/select-plan.

H&C offers numerous high-profile opportunities for equestrian brands to advertise around live events including in-stream billboards, in-stream video ads, and pre-roll video ads. For further details, contact Tattie Singer, H&C Director of Strategic Partnerships, North America, at the details below.

About Horse & Country

Horse & Country is the leading international sports network for the passionate and active equestrian community. Headquartered in London, it is available globally via connected TVs, mobile and web, and on leading digital and pay-TV platforms in the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Australia. Horse & Country’s programming line-up includes live coverage from leading sporting competitions in all equestrian disciplines, as well as training and learning shows, documentaries, and entertainment.

Caption: The 2024 Dublin Horse Show will be live streamed exclusively on H&C+.

