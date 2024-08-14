TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

For the 66th Washington International Horse Show!

Tickets are now on sale for the 66th annual Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) presented by MARS Equestrian™. Join us for one of the sport’s most time-honored, competitive, and entertaining events in North America, October 21-27, 2024, at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Experience the beauty and athleticism of the finest horses and riders in the world, including Olympic veterans, as they come together for seven days and three nights of world-class competition plus entertaining exhibitions, shopping, VIP hospitality, and special events. WIHS will offer nearly one million dollars in total prize money to the best hunter, jumper, equitation, and pony riders competing for coveted year-end titles throughout the week.

Tickets: What You Need To Know

Daytime Events are Free! (Monday through Sunday): All daytime sessions are free, including Monday through Wednesday’s early evening competition. No ticket is required.

Choose from an increased number of food vendor options including multiple concourse concessions and several food trucks

Find great shopping on Vendor Row!

Evening Events (Thursday, Friday, Saturday): All designated evening session tickets are reserved seating. Select your seat from five ticket types:

Ticket & Dinner: Watch and dine in the best seats at WIHS. Collect your hot buffet-style dinner and beverages, then eat at your seat. Includes unlimited refills of non-alcoholic beverages. Each adult ticket also consists of two servings of beer/wine.

Premium Ticket

Select Ticket

Standard Ticket: The most inexpensive reserved seat ticket per night.

Barn Night, Thursday, October 24: $25 adult, $20 child

Military Night, Friday, October 25: $25 adult, $20 child

World Cup Night, Saturday, October 26: $50 adult, $40 child

General Admission, obstructed view.

Military Ticket Offer Supported by ROKK Solutions and PlusPR

Valid on Military Night only, Friday, October 25

Buy any seat in the house (except Ticket & Dinner) at 50% off, while available

Affiliation badge or ID required, to be shown at The Show Place Arena Box Office

Up to four tickets per military badge/ID

Highlights

World Cup Night (Saturday, October 26): Thrilling FEI World Cup™ jumping including the $340,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Washington CSI5*-W presented by Experience Prince George’s for the President’s Cup, the WIHS Equitation Finals, and the Leading FEI Groom Award in memory of Karen Golding, and shopping on Vendor Row.

Military Night presented by Boeing (Friday, October 25): NEW $32,000 Power and Speed, $63,000 Speed Final, the Jump for TAPS supporting Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the WIHS Shetland Pony Steeplechase, and shopping on Vendor Row.

MARS Barn Night (Thursday, October 24): Fun for all, especially youngsters. Competition includes the $63,000 International Jumper Welcome and the $32,000 Accumulator Costume Class, and shopping on Vendor Row.

Kids’ Day presented by Delta Air Lines, a free event, rain or shine (Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.): Pony rides, face painting, a horseless horse show, as well as fun and educational hands-on activities for children and families to learn about the wonderful world of horses. Free access to arena events.

