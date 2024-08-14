100X SHOWS PREPARES FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL 100X REINING CLASSIC IN TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Tulsa, OK – August 14, 2024 – The reining world is set to converge at the Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the highly anticipated 100X Reining Classic Show, taking place from August 23 to September 1, 2024. This prestigious event promises to be an exhilarating showcase of equestrian excellence, featuring a staggering $2.5 million payout.

In 2023, the 100X Reining Classic made history with the highest payout purse in reining, setting a new benchmark for the sport. Building on this legacy, the 2024 event will continue to elevate the standard of reining competitions worldwide.

The 100X Reining Classic will proudly present the Invitational, NARS Futurity, and Derby.

The Invitational is an exclusive 3-year-old-only event designed to spotlight elite junior stallions and their offspring. As it enters its fourth year, the Invitational has already significantly impacted the reining community by offering a guaranteed $750,000 purse, distributed across more than 60 placings. This exceptional competition has raised the bar for reining events and continues to promote excellence in the sport.

“We are excited to be back in Tulsa! Although we only had one show in 2023 and now in 2024 we have 5 shows, Tulsa is still our biggest event,” said Carter Smith, co-founder and principal of 100X Shows. “It is a great stage to show a futurity horse and of course 100X will bring our signature decor, parties and fun to this world class event.”

Adding to the excitement, the 100X Reining Classic will feature the always entertaining Ranch Fuel Super Slide. With a $100,000 purse, this thrilling event will showcase the best sliding stops in the industry, captivating both participants and spectators alike.

Mark your calendars and join us at the Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for an unforgettable celebration of reining excellence from August 23 to September 1, 2024. Don’t miss out on witnessing the world’s top reiners compete for glory and record-breaking prizes.

For more information, please visit our website at 100xshows.com.

About the 100X Reining Classic: The 100X Reining Classic is an annual event that brings together the finest reining competitors from around the globe. With a focus on promoting excellence and innovation in the sport, the 100X Reining Classic continues to set new standards and create unforgettable experiences for participants and fans alike.

