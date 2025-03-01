EQUUS Television Network Proudly Unveils Its Equestrian Book Program

If you are an author or a book company that sells horse books you need to consider the EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) all new Equestrian Book Program designed to give you and your book well-deserved exposure.

The EQTVN Equestrian Book Program offers an innovative platform empowering equestrian authors to showcase their book to a worldwide equestrian audience. By leveraging state-of-the-art global televisions, EQUUS TV is redefining how equestrian authors can connect with audiences worldwide.

EQTVN offers a variety of packages designed to meet everyone’s budget. Book Package options can be as simple as running an ad on how people can purchase your book as well as having a personal author interview similar to what Sydney Collier did to reveal more details about her book. https://equustelevision.com/watch/3720

Or it can be expanded to a variety of other options, such as reading a short paragraph as part of your interview or doing a series where you share with its viewers a chapter a week in a subchannel (your TV channel) so they can hear it in your own words, but also have access to each chapter from beginning to end whenever they want to take the time to listen.

It can also be promoted and supported by all the social media channels shared by EQUUS Television. Included in this package is access to all the video links that appear on EQTVN that you can share on your website, to you database and on your social media channels. Your followers will be impressed to see the additional TV exposure both you and the book are receiving.

“At EQUUS Television we want to introduce our talented equestrian authors to our audience of over 6,000,000+ unique equestrian enthusiasts from around the world and growing every day! We have created an opportunity for authors to feature their book on a platform that has 24/7 content of the diverse world of horses, including different breeds and disciplines 365 days around the world,” explained EQTVN Business Development contact, Patrick Trowbridge.

For more about the EQUUS Television Equestrian Book Program reach out to Pat at patricktrow@equustelevision.net for all the details.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is the premier global destination for high-quality Equestrian and Equine-related content. EQTVN delivers news, on-the-scene reporting, documentaries, competitions, educational segments, and exclusive interviews with industry leaders. The network covers the world’s most important equestrian events and is available subscription-free on most Smart TV platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Samsung, and Roku.

Media Contact:

Business Development Contact: Patrick Trowbridge

patricktrow@equustelevision.com, 818-219-0415

Email: diana@equustelevision.net, 516-848-4867

Download the EQUUS Mobile App:

· Apple Devices · Android Devices