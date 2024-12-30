HorseGrooms MeetUps Return to Wellington: Connect, Learn, and Grow Together

Wellington, FL – HorseGrooms is excited to announce the return of its HorseGrooms MeetUps this season, offering grooms in Wellington, FL, an incredible opportunity to connect, learn, and grow together. These in-person gatherings provide a supportive environment for grooms to share experiences, acquire valuable knowledge, and foster camaraderie within the equestrian industry.

Whether you’re looking to brush up on equine anatomy, learn new braiding techniques, or simply unwind with yoga after a long day at the barn, the upcoming HorseGrooms MeetUps have something for everyone. These educational workshops, hands-on demonstrations, and open discussions are designed to empower the grooming community and elevate horse care practices.

“We’re thrilled to expand our offerings this year with a lineup of expert clinicians and a wide range of topics aimed at helping grooms grow both personally and professionally,” says Dinette Neuteboom, founder of HorseGrooms. “With our MeetUps we strive to create an inclusive space for grooms to network, learn, and gain practical skills that will enhance their work with horses.”

The season kicks off on January 7 with Dr. Elliott of Palm Beach Equine Clinic, who will share his expertise on FEI Arrival Exams, jog tips, vet rule changes, and coping with Wellington’s climate. From there, the MeetUps dive into topics ranging from wellness and nutrition to practical horse care techniques and more.

Upcoming HorseGrooms MeetUps Include:

January 7, 6:00 PM @ Palm Beach Equine : The Arrival Exam at FEI Competitions, Do’s & Don’ts at the Jog, and the Change of Vet Rules with Dr. Elliott of Palm Beach Equine. Sponsor: Red Mills.

: The Arrival Exam at FEI Competitions, Do’s & Don’ts at the Jog, and the Change of Vet Rules with Dr. Elliott of Palm Beach Equine. Sponsor: Red Mills. January 14, 5:30 PM @ Century Farm : Yoga and Stretching with Sarah Pyrda of Live Lightly. (Bring your own mat!)

: Yoga and Stretching with Sarah Pyrda of Live Lightly. (Bring your own mat!) January 28, 5:30 PM @ Century Farm : Basic Equine Anatomy & Simple Stretches with Brittany Gray of Gray Scale Equine.

: Basic Equine Anatomy & Simple Stretches with Brittany Gray of Gray Scale Equine. February 4, 5:30 PM @ Century Farm : Health, Nutrition & Fitness for Grooms with Nutritionist Kimberly Maloomian, Fitness Instructor Mikerlange Barthelemy, and Dr. Michele Hollis.

: Health, Nutrition & Fitness for Grooms with Nutritionist Kimberly Maloomian, Fitness Instructor Mikerlange Barthelemy, and Dr. Michele Hollis. February 11, 5:30 PM @ Corro Store : Horse Care Methods with Nanci Snyder. (In English & Spanish). Sponsor: Corro

: Horse Care Methods with Nanci Snyder. (In English & Spanish). Sponsor: Corro February 18, 5:30 PM @ Century Farm : Braiding Techniques for Hunters, Jumpers, and Dressage Horses with Mary Barton, Jiliann Miller, and Bella Nye.

: Braiding Techniques for Hunters, Jumpers, and Dressage Horses with Mary Barton, Jiliann Miller, and Bella Nye. February 25, 5:30 PM @ Century Farm: Hoof Emergencies & First Aid Hoof Care with Farrier Jacqueline Karlsen.

Additional events include CPR Training and insights from top grooms, with dates to be announced.

The HorseGrooms MeetUps are free to attend but require RSVP in the HorseGrooms Community to help with attendance planning.

For more information, visit https://horsegrooms.com, follow @horse.grooms on Instagram and Facebook, and join the HorseGrooms Community!

————————————————————————–

About HorseGrooms: HorseGrooms is dedicated to supporting grooms worldwide by providing educational resources, community events, and a platform for knowledge sharing. Our mission is to empower grooms and elevate the standards of horse care across the equestrian industry.

For media inquiries, contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette@horsegrooms.com

(561) 246 9068