Is a Riding Retreat in Costa Rica on your “Bucket List?”

WASHINGTON, Virginia, December 28, 2024 – There’s only one spot left to join riding instructor Wendy Murdoch of Horsing Around International and Amador Equestrian on an exclusive Costa Rican riding retreat February 22 – March 1, 2025! This luxury winter getaway over eight days and seven nights combines horses, yoga, and fine dining into an unforgettable experience.

Practice yoga every morning before heading to the stable for a riding lesson followed by a beach or jungle trail ride. There’s plenty of time for a dip in the private pool, a relaxing massage, and chef-prepared meals. On your free day, choose from a variety of activities such as ziplining, going on a nature hike, shopping, or just relaxing at the beach.

“Riding adventures stir the blood, inspire the imagination, and expand your horizons,” says Wendy Murdoch. “They challenge you in unimaginable ways and leave you with memories that last a lifetime. If you’re looking for an equestrian holiday that combines your love of horses, nature, and adventure, you’re in the right place!”

Maybe you’ve always wanted to go on an international riding vacation but didn’t know where to start. If so, Horsing Around International has you covered. Their 24/7 online portal guides you through the planning process, with answers to all your questions:

I’m not sure which I liked better, lessons with Wendy in the arena or exploring the countryside on horseback. We rode on the beach, along the river, through the jungle, up the mountain, down the dry river bed, and through the community.

The pace was gentle so we could take in the sights and sounds, see the occasional monkey in the trees, and just relax. The horses were well-cared for and knew how to navigate the terrain.

“I’ve done this trip twice and would welcome the chance to do it again. What better escape from winter weather than a week with horses in sunny Nosara!

SW, Virginia

Still have questions? Wendy invites you to take a look at the website Horsing Around International/Costa Rica or email Wendy@wendymurdoch.com to set up a call.

By speaking with Wendy directly, she can help you figure out if your riding experience and fitness is appropriate for this retreat. You may decide together that you need a few lessons and some practice before February or that you may enjoy yourself more on a future trip, when you’re more fit.

Note that there is a strictly enforced rider weight limit of 200lbs for this event.

About Wendy Murdoch

Wendy Murdoch is an internationally recognized equestrian instructor and clinician with over 35 years experience. She is the author of several books and DVDs, facilitator of The Whole Rider® and Effortless Horse online courses, host of Webinars with Wendy, and creator of the SURE FOOT Equine Stability Program®.

Wendy began her riding adventure journey in 1996 with Mary Robinson, the founder of Horsing Around International. She accompanied Mary as her riding instructor on several safaris to Botswana and Kenya. When Mary could no longer continue taking equestrians abroad, she entrusted Wendy with her dream. Wendy took the reins of Horsing Around International in 2010 to keep Mary’s vision alive. Wendy’s goal is to provide extraordinary riding adventures for horse enthusiasts around the world.

CONTACT:

Wendy Murdoch

info@murdochmethod.com

(540) 675-2285

Images available upon request