The Freelance Remuda Offers Complete Press Release Writing & Distribution Service

Packing a company’s information into a powerhouse press release continues to be one of the more effective ways to promote a product, announce an event or put out a news alert. Even more valuable, a press release can be easily redistributed. Writing a press release sounds easy, but without a dynamic writer focused on details that also knows the industry audience, the announcement could fall on deaf ears. That is where The Freelance Remuda’s Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars shine in their new offering, press release writing, editing, and distribution services.

A social post is great, but in the business and media industries, press releases are still #1 for announcing new products, changes to a company, an event, or to raise awareness on an issue.

“As a journalist, I often scan press releases for story ideas, news to aggregate and products to feature,” Boatwright said. “A press release that is tightly edited while containing the necessary info makes it easy for time-strapped publications.”

Boatwright and Byars have been working in equine media for more than a decade each, serving in editorial roles for major publications but also writing a plethora of press releases for a range of Western industry and equine-focused companies. Understanding the industry is key to creating dynamic text, then the ability to hone the message down is pivotal. In addition to offering writing and editing, The Freelance Remuda will also offer the option for press release distribution.

“Sure, AI can generate a generic press release for you, and it can even get a few buzz words in there, but making an impact in your industry requires the commitment to put out newsworthy releases that not only tell people who, what, when and where, but more importantly, the why,” says Byars.

Boatwright’s and Byar’s experience on the journalism side of media ensures that each release they craft is appealing to what journalists look for in a release, boosting your chances for organic reach. Additionally, each are skilled editors, and can take your rough draft and whip it into a beautiful release in no time.

The Press Release Roundup offers writing and editing services for $250. The additional services of editing an already-written release and of distributing to specific contacts are also offered. Visit freelanceremuda.com for more information and to view examples of previous press releases written by the co-founders.

Launched in 2017, Boatwright and Byars co-host The Freelance Remuda Podcast, which offers subscribers, followers and listeners a wealth of information about equine media, whether post in a blog or vlog on the website or produced in a podcast. Episodes are available on freelanceremuda.com, as is the Press Release Roundup service.

-30-

About The Freelance Remuda Podcast

The Freelance Remuda is a podcast about navigating the equine media frontier. Co-hosted by seasoned freelance professionals Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars, the podcast explores the trials and triumphs surrounding life as a freelancer in equine media, while sharing valuable tips from equine media editors and creatives doing what they love. The dictionary lists a remuda as: re•mu•da (noun): a herd of horses that have been saddle-broken from which ranch hands choose their mounts for the day. The Freelance Remuda’s mission is to help train up a herd of professionals specializing in horses, from which editors and businesses in equine media can hire to do great work. Find and subscribe to the podcast wherever you choose to listen, and for more information, go to freelanceremuda.com.

Media Contact:

Abigail Boatwright, podcast co-host at (210) 414-6761

Kate Bradley Byars, podcast co-host at (713) 907-4329

freelanceremuda@gmail.com