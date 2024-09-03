HorseGrooms Partners with Desert International Horse Park to Elevate Groom Experience

HorseGrooms and Desert International Horse Park join forces; an exciting step for the overall betterment and appreciation of grooms. HorseGrooms’ mission to support, educate and celebrate grooms while preserving the art of horsemanship, perfectly complements DIHP’s dedication to providing an exciting and welcoming environment for its equine caregivers.

DIHP, located in Thermal, California, is one of North America’s largest equestrian facilities. From October through March, it transforms into the place to be on the U.S. West Coast for FEI show jumping, USEF-premier-rated horse shows and CDI dressage events.

As part of its aspiration and mission to continuously surpass its already high standard of world-class competition, DIHP is casting a brighter focus on the groom experience at its facility. By partnering with HorseGrooms, DIHP is helping to foster community, health, and education among grooms.

Steve Hankin, president and CEO of DIHP, shares HorseGrooms’ excitement: “We are excited to support what HorseGrooms is doing to improve the experience for grooms both at and beyond our park. In collaboration with HorseGrooms, we look forward to continuing to support and celebrate the hardworking grooms who call the desert home in the winter.”

“We are thrilled to partner with DIHP to enhance the groom experience at their events. It’s exciting to see DIHP acknowledging and valuing grooms as essential stakeholders in the industry,” says HorseGrooms’ founder, Dinette Neuteboom. “HorseGrooms was always envisioned as more than just an online resource. We aim to build a genuine community where grooms can support and uplift each other, and we’re grateful that Desert International Horse Park is not only endorsing our mission but also actively supporting it.”

###

Founded in 2023, HorseGrooms was created to be a hub for grooms to connect, share knowledge, and offer support. Unlike traditional equine journalism that often focuses on sports and riders, HorseGrooms aims to shine a light on the essential work of those caring for our equine athletes. The platform addresses grooms’ craft, lives, mental health, working conditions, and equine wellness. In its first year, HorseGrooms also launched the HorseGrooms Community, a space where grooms can support each other and engage with peers, event organizations, equine businesses, and specialists worldwide. Go to horsegrooms.com and https://community.horsegrooms.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom – Founder

+1 561 246 9068

dinette@horsegrooms.com