Dr. James Lewis Honored as AAEP Good Works Recipient for July

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) commends James Lewis, DVM, LAc, the July honoree of the Good Works for Horses campaign, whose volunteer efforts are helping to give a second chance to rescue horses in Maryland.

Good Works for Horses, sponsored by AAEP Educational Partner Zoetis, honors AAEP-member practitioners whose volunteer efforts are having a positive impact on the equine community. Dr. Lewis was among more than a dozen AAEP-member veterinarians nominated for the award in July by horse owners and equine organizations. Also recognized for their industry altruism were runners-up Keith Bogatch, DVM, a racetrack veterinarian based in Elmont, N.Y.; and Alyssa King, DVM, owner of King’s Kreatures, Ltd. in Yoder, Colo.

A member of Damascus Equine Associates in Mount Airy, Md., Dr. Lewis volunteers his services with Safe Haven Equine Warriors, a Sykesville, Md., nonprofit established in 2017 whose primary focus is to rescue, rehabilitate, retrain and rehome equines either suffering from or in imminent danger of abuse or neglect.

Dr. Lewis serves on the advisory council and supports the rescue’s mission in multiple ways. He volunteers his expertise to oversee the health of the rescue’s herd, treating and managing often difficult conditions to give rescued horses a new lease on life. Dr. Lewis also leads difficult discussions with sensible compassion, and he enjoys teaching and igniting a passion for equine medicine in local youth.

“Just recently, he came to our summer students’ program with his ‘bones’ and taught them all about teeth, jaws, skulls, legs and hooves with real bones they could touch,” said Dr. Lewis’ nominator Tina Snyder, founder of Safe Haven Equine Warriors. “The volunteers and interns were fascinated and so excited. Questions went on for almost an extra hour! I’d bet a veterinary career was born that day!”

Dr. Lewis’ indomitable spirit of volunteerism dates back over four decades. After graduating from the University of Turin School of Veterinary Medicine in Italy in 1981, Dr. Lewis spent much of the next 10 years providing veterinary services in developing countries through volunteer organizations such as the Peace Corps and Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance. Dr. Lewis worked extensively in Central America, North Africa and Southeast Asia. After a year in Cambodia, he returned to Maryland in 1992 and joined Damascus Equine Associates the following year.

From June through August, the AAEP’s Good Works for Horses campaign will spotlight AAEP-member veterinarians whose volunteer efforts are improving the health and welfare of horses. To nominate a Good Works candidate, visit https://aaep.org/good-works-for-horses/. For more information on nominating a veterinarian for this program, contact Grace Barrier at gbarrier@aaep.org.

About AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.

Media Contact:

Giulia Garcia

Marketing & Communications Manager

Ggarcia@aaep.org

(859) 705-0362