Horses & Humans Research Foundation Introduces New Lunch and Learn Sessions

Chagrin Falls, OH- August 1, 2024- Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is excited to announce our new Lunch & Learn sessions. We will have quarterly informal meetings starting Thursday, August 29th from 12:00 to 12:45 PM (ET) and we look forward to you joining us.

Whether you’re starting a new research project, sharing your knowledge, seeking collaborations, or exploring assessment strategies and methodologies, our Lunch & Learn sessions are designed for you!

What to Expect:

Informal Group Discussions: Dive into all things research in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Needs Assessment: Our first meeting will focus on identifying how we can best support your research goals.

Monthly Focus Topics: Each session will highlight a specific area of interest, with opportunities to set and achieve individual goals.

Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your research skills and network with peers.

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF’s CEO, shared “We are thrilled to announce a new program led by Dr. Elizabeth Richardson from our education committee. Inspired by feedback from our conference attendees, this initiative aims to provide an informal group for discussing and advancing equine-assisted services or equine well- being research.”

To sign up for this insightful lunch, visit our website https://link.edgepilot.com/s/d562b2e1/fSVNX8RT-E2nOTp08aCbYQ?u=http://www.horsesandhumans.org/today. Seats are limited!

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, exec.director@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

