Retired Racehorse Project Introduces Makeover Champions Program for Racing Industry

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) introduced today the Makeover Champions program, inviting members of the Thoroughbred racing industry to demonstrate public support for former connected horses who are headed to the 2024 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America.

Former connections, including breeders, owners, trainers, and stallion farms are eligible to participate in the 2024 Makeover Champions program. Makeover Champions will share updates about their former connected horses throughout the Thoroughbred Makeover event, demonstrating their dedication to the horse beyond racing, and will commit to sharing their participation in the program via their website and social media platforms. Additional participation options include volunteering at the Thoroughbred Makeover, attending to cheer on their former connected horses, or making a monetary donation in support of the RRP’s charitable mission.

“We’ve seen an ever-increasing number of connections over the past decade of work at the RRP who are keenly interested in what their horses are doing beyond racing,” says RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “Outcomes for Thoroughbreds will only continue to improve if we as an industry strive to consider their life cycle holistically and embrace the career that comes after racing, not just consider it a ‘plan B.’ It’s time to shine a spotlight on those who are celebrating their horses as the versatile athletes that they are, and the Makeover Champions program aims to provide that opportunity.”

The Thoroughbred Makeover is the largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired Thoroughbred ex-racehorses and broodmares, and is the banner event of the Retired Racehorse Project, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to increasing demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing. An estimated 250 horses will contend this year’s Thoroughbred Makeover, all in their first year of retraining for new careers beyond racing or breeding; final entry will be completed in August and give a more precise picture as to which horses will be competing.

Interested former connections of horses currently registered for the 2024 Thoroughbred Makeover are invited to fill out this form for more information about Makeover Champions. Additional outreach will take place in late August after Makeover final entry is confirmed.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org