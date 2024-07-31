AAEP Establishes Position Statement Supporting Microchips for the Identification of Equids 

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) board of directors has approved a new position statement on Microchips for the Identification of Equids that supports implantation of ISO-compliant radiofrequency identification devices (RFID) and standardization in procedures.

According to the statement, the objectives of an effective electronic identification of equids are accurate and unique identification for traceability purposes; for regulatory purposes such as international and interstate movement; for sale, competition, race and exhibition purposes; and for provision of a safe and efficient health monitoring system by use of temperature sensing microchips.

The statement also advocates for implantation in the mid-cervical left nuchal ligament by a veterinarian or trained individual with veterinary oversight.

“Implantation of an ISO-compliant microchip in the left nuchal ligament is essential to ensuring horses can be quickly identified and traced during a natural disaster or disease outbreak,” said Katie Flynn, BVMS, equine health and biosecurity veterinarian for United States Equestrian Federation. “I applaud AAEP’s efforts to protect and promote equine health and their position statement supporting microchips for the identification of equids.”

The complete text of the new position statement is available at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/1be32ca3/0OhUrpYmrkeryq3YE27UNQ?u=https://aaep.org/resource/position-on-microchips-for-the-identification-of-equids.

