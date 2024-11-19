IHSA Alum Rowan Love Tops the2024 MZ Farms/USHJA Emerging Athletes ProgramNational Training Session

Gladys, Va.—Nov. 19, 2024—Rowan Love emerged as the top athlete among 16 standout participants after four intensive days of riding and stable management at the 2024 MZ Farms/USHJA Emerging Athletes Program National Training Session (EAP), held at Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, Virginia, from November 7-10. Love attended the University of Findlay and graduated in 2021 with a bachelor of science degree in equestrian management and an associate’s degree in English riding and training. While at the University of Findlay, she was a member of the equestrian team and competed in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA).

“It feels very surreal to have won,” exclaimed Love, 25, of Sweet Briar, Virginia. “It was cool to return to the National Training Session after doing it last year because I knew a little bit of what to expect and how [the week operates].”

In preparation for this year’s National Training Session after riding in the Regional Training Session this past summer held at Sweet Briar College, Love dedicated herself to building on techniques learned during her time at the 2023 National Training Session.

“I was a part of the University of Findlay’s IHSA Hunter Seat team,” she said. “I started off showing in Limit Equitation on the Flat and Over Fences and worked my way to Intermediate Equitation Over Fences and Open Equitation on the Flat. IHSA helped make me more comfortable riding whatever horse I was given, which helped prep me for the EAP Nationals format since we generally use the host facilities’ horses.”

Despite her familiarity with the program and competing, nerves can get the best of anyone going into the ring. “I struggle sometimes with nerves in the jump ring when finding the jumps and distances. Before going into the ring, I like to hype myself up by taking a deep breath and telling myself a confidence mantra to get focused.”

Love’s skillful performance on an unfamiliar horse, combined with her attention to stable management, caught the eye of Lead Riding Clinician and Olympian Joe Fargis, Stable Manager Colleen Reed and the Emerging Athletes Program Committee, securing her the top spot in this year’s National Training Session.

“I had experience horse showing prior to being on an IHSA team, but I think doing IHSA helped make me more comfortable in a show format,” Love said. “With IHSA, I just had to show up and ride. IHSA also gave me a feel for how horse showing can be a team sport and I am still friends with some of my fellow IHSA teammates from Findlay!”

Currently a Stable Fellow at Sweet Briar College, Love has her sights set on a professional career in the equestrian industry and views this week’s win as a valuable step forward.

“I would like to go professional eventually,” she shared. “I currently do not have my professional card, but making connections with the EAP committee members, fellow participants and staff will help guide me in developing my future career.”

“This is my second time being the lead clinician at EAP Nationals,” said Fargis. “The quality of athletes at this event was very good. They were all polite, well-turned-out, and grateful. Overall, it was just wonderful to be here at Sweet Briar with quality donated horses and event organizers.”

The National Training Session winner is chosen for their riding skills on an unfamiliar horse and for their horsemanship, stable management practices, attention to detail and team camaraderie.

“It was a difficult decision to pick the winner because there were quite a few top riders,” noted Fargis. “What really separated the top two against the group was their attention to detail in stable management practices.”

Reed, the Lead Stable Management clinician, concurred. “This year was an unbelievable year full of lots of talent,” she said. “We probably had one of the strongest groups ever, and it was tough to decide on the winner.”

Reed highlighted Love’s dedication to stable management throughout the week. “Rowan was a standout from the earlier part of the week as she was very thorough and diligent about her horse care, her space, her equipment and her demeanor around all of the horses,” she said.

“She was quite spectacular in stable management and that easily stood out to me against the other competitors.

“She was a natural leader in her group, and other competitors were seeking her out for help and advice on what to do,” continued Reed. “She’s soft and quiet with the horses, which made them very relaxed around her, and I felt confident in her follow-through with anything that I asked her to do.”

Champion Love and reserve champion Amaya Bellfield, 17, of Longmont, Colorado, were invited by the committee and clinicians to participate in a ride-off after the team Nations Cup-style competition on new horses to finalize their rankings. Ultimately, Love emerged on top.

Love was awarded an invitation to participate in a 2025 or 2026 USHJA Gold Star Clinic, a $3,000 grant toward advanced training with an approved trainer and gifts from USHJA sponsors.

Educational sessions at the National Training Session included special presentations from Danny and Keli Warrington of LandSafe Equestrian on safely falling from a horse, Dr. Alyson Ainsworth on equine lameness and Jennifer Fessler on equine biomechanics.

Stable Management Clinician Reed also worked with participants throughout the week on their stable management skills, walking them through different scenarios they may come across in the barn, equine injury management case studies and best practices for the health and safety of the horses.

“I have to hand it to Sweet Briar College and other donors for loaning such nice horses to use this week,” said Fargis. “It’s a wonderful event, very organized and everyone is polite and helpful. I think we all also have to be grateful for what brings us together, and that’s the horses.”

“On behalf of the IHSA, we congratulate Rowan Love on her EAP championship, one of many wonderful programs established by our membership partner, USHJA,” said IHSA Executive Director Peter Cashman. “We are proud of our IHSA alumni and like to promote them when they excel. We honor Rowan for her achievements and wish her the best in the future.”

ABOUT THE IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at all riding levels and offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship and reining at more than 400 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.

Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with 10,000 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

