Brooke USA Bestows 2024 Crystal Award Honoring National Founder Dr. David M. Jones

Lexington, KY (November 20, 2024) – Brooke USA is pleased to announce that national founder, global mission volunteer and animal advocate, Dr. David Jones of Asheboro, NC was recently honored with the organization’s Crystal Award.

The Crystal Award is Brooke USA’s most prestigious accolade. It recognizes outstanding champions of the organization who have gone above and beyond in support of its mission to significantly improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys, mules, and the people they serve in the developing world. The honored individuals demonstrate a deep love and commitment to Brooke USA; they understand the interrelationship between working horses, donkeys and mules, and their owners. They know that by helping working equines, they are helping the people who depend on them for survival.

Jones was surprised with the award at a private reception at the home of Brooke USA supporter Robin Greenwood of Southern Pines, NC. Dr. Jim Hamilton, Chairman of the Board of Brooke USA presented the award in person. “I am always in awe of the extraordinary people who are part of our organization and David is my role model, having founded Brooke USA. He served as the Board Chair for many years and set an example for those of us who follow in his footsteps. The Crystal Award allows us to pay tribute to those individuals who have made an enormous difference in advancing our mission,” noted Hamilton.

Jones is the retired Director of the North Carolina Zoo where he worked for over 20 years. Prior to joining the North Carolina Zoo, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Zoological Society of London. Jones’ accomplishments are vast, consulting in more than 50 countries and participating in the design, development and management of approximately 30 worldwide zoos. He has written more than 100 reviewed scientific papers and numerous articles.

For many years, Jones served as the Chairman of Board of Trustees of Brooke Action for Working Horses & Donkeys (Brooke), sister organization and working partner to Brooke USA. In fact, when he joined Brooke, the organization boasted only 30 local staff members in Egypt and today more than 1,000 people work for the organization in 16 countries across the globe. He is responsible for founding Brooke India and Brooke Pakistan, and of course, for developing Brooke USA, now considered one of the leading equine charities in the country.

“Working equines are the engines that mobilize the developing world. They fetch water at remote rivers, transport produce to sell at local markets and take children to school. These animals are essential to those living in poverty. Working toward making a difference among those who need it most gives me great joy and a true sense of accomplishment. I have volunteered for over 50 years of my life to the Brooke family of charities because I believe in the value of our work toward reducing poverty and improving animal welfare,” explained Jones when accepting the award.

Dr. David Jones joins Margaret Hamilton Duprey, Katherine Kaneb, and Claudine and Fritz Kundrun who received the award in 2019; Antonia Axön Johnson, Jennifer and Richard Schechter, and Hazel and Richard Schultz who received the award in 2020, Melissa and Gerrit Klaerner who received the award in 2021, Talmadge and Ian Silversides who received the award in 2022, and Vicky and Dr. Eric Busch and Amal Murgian who received the award in 2023. The efforts of all these outstanding people help make a true difference by alleviating the suffering of some of the 100 million equines working in the developing world that support the livelihoods of 600 million people.

