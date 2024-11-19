National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame seeking auction items for 2025 “Countdown to the Triple Crown” fundraiser event

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will play host to the third annual “Countdown to the Triple Crown” fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. This winter fundraiser, scheduled exactly three months prior to the 151st Kentucky Derby, will feature dozens of silent auction items and an online auction of unique items and experience packages to benefit the Museum.

Guests can attend the event in person at the Museum from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or bid on special packages online. The early-bird event at the Museum will feature beer, wine, soda, light refreshments, and entertainment. Cost to attend the event is $20 for Museum members and $35 for non-members. Many of the auction items will be displayed throughout the Museum galleries during the event.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://1049a.blackbaudhosting.com/1049a/Countdown-to-the-Triple-Crown or call (518) 584-0400.

The Museum is asking for support from the thoroughbred racing industry and businesses throughout the Saratoga Springs area and nationally to help make this event a success. Businesses are encouraged to donate an item, experience, or gift card. Contributing businesses will be promoted by the Museum leading up to the event through the Museum’s social media channels and through database distribution. Additionally, the Museum will provide contributing businesses with two complimentary tickets to the event. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is to preserve and promote the history of thoroughbred racing in America and honor the sport’s most accomplished participants in the Official National Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame. All proceeds from the event will fund new and exciting exhibits, educational programming, and help us provide the best experience to thousands of visitors annually.

For more information about the event or donating an item or experience, please contact Maureen Pasco at (518) 584-0400 ext. 109 or mpasco@racingmuseum.net.

For more information about the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, including upcoming events, please visit www.racingmuseum.org or call (518) 584-0400.

Media Contact:

Brien Bouyea

bbouyea@racingmuseum.net

(518) 584-0400 ext. 133