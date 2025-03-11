INTRODUCING THE COWGIRL 30 UNDER 30 CLASS OF 2025

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – What started in 2020 as a list of 30 deserving young women leading the way among the varied and uniquely rural American industries surrounding the Western way of life, has evolved six years later into 180 of the most promising and gifted female leaders in the Western industry. From marketing executives to animal nutritionists, rodeo competitors to entrepreneurs, and veterinarians, the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 honors represent the broad spectrum that makes up this unique industry and is the flagship program curated by the editors and executives at COWGIRL.

Through a grading process administered by COWGIRL and a committee of female executives from within the Western industry, 30 young women rose to the top ranks from a group of more than 100 applicants to be recognized for their accomplishments and contributions to the Western industry in the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Class of 2025.

Every year, the Western industry gathers to honor its brightest young stars at the Wrangler COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Empowered Gala. This year, the event returns in full force, spotlighting the Class of 2025 at Live! by Loews in Arlington, Texas. The Empowered Gala, now in its sixth year, is the crowning jewel of the newly expanded COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Conference, a three-day event, April 10-12, 2025, designed to connect, celebrate, and inspire women leaders across generations.

The Wrangler COWGIRL 30 Under 30 program has come a long way in just six years. Created by the editors and executives at COWGIRL, the program has recognized 180 young women, helping to amplify their voices and connect them with a powerful network of mentors and peers. Wrangler’s title sponsorship anchors this annual event, while presenting sponsors Cavender’s, Charlie 1 Horse Hats, Durango Boots, Double D Ranch, and Montana Silversmiths, alongside supporting sponsors Corral Boots, Old Gringo Boots, and Teton Ridge provide invaluable support through hands-on involvement, gifts, and event contributions.

The mission of COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is to seek out and publicly recognize young women who distinguish themselves as leaders within the Western industry. Whether they be corporate executives, professional athletes, media professionals, or working cowgirls, the aim of COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is to shine a light on this vital and talented workforce while creating a network of individuals who can serve as role models and mentors for future female leaders.

For the complete online list of honorees and to download web images, visit: https://www.cowgirl30under30.com/cowgirl-30-under-30-class-of-2025

COWGIRL 30 UNDER 30 CLASS OF 2024

(Sorted by First Name)

Alex Schroeder | Field Force Excellence & Training | Syngenta Crop Protection | Ballwin | MO Allison Welling | Executive Assistant & Equine Communications | Teton Ridge | Weatherford | TX

Allysa Spierings | WRBC Team U.S.A Director and Instructor | Woman’s Ranch Bronc Championships | Jasper | MO Alyssa Logan | Assistant Professor, Horse Judging Team Coach, AQHA Level 1 Judge, and NRHA Judge | Middle Tennessee State University – School of Agriculture | McMinnville | TN

Baleigh Rollins | Photographer, Magazine Owner | Western Wedding Magazine | Denison | TX Brittany Kerley | Equine Nutritionist | Mad Barn | Saragosa | TX

Casey Sellers | College Rodeo Coach, Horse Trainer, Rancher | Gillette College Rodeo | Rozet | WY Chyanna Black | Co-Founder | Ranchers Helping Ranchers | Goodwell | OK

Claire Johanson | Fashion Designer | Double D Ranchwear | Victoria | TX Emily Melchior | Outcomes Research | Zoetis Inc. | Parker | CO

Emma Grotting | Farm and Ranch Attorney | Eggleston King Davis, LLP | Millsap | TX Heather Welper | Production Manager | Cultivate Agency Inc | Valley View | TX

Jenna Kari | Creative Specialist & Lead Photographer | Westmoor Manufacturing | Azle | TX

Julia Dondero | Director of Communications | International Professional Rodeo Association | Fort Worth | TX Kalyn Grokett | Brand Marketing Manager | Purina Animal Nutrition – Land O’Lakes | Wyandotte | OK

Katie Roberti | Director of Communications | California Cattlemen’s Association | Loyalton | CA

Katie Shockley | Ag & Equine Pathway Coordinator | Laramie County Community College | Cheyenne | WY Lauren Kett | Co-Owner of The Spur Line | The Spur Line, Ranch and Pet Supply Store | Livingston | MT Lauren Kimble | Manager of ProfitSOURCE Supply Chains | Select Sires, Inc. | East China | MI

Linay Williams | Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications | Texas Tech Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources | Quitaque | TX

Mackenzie Kimbro | Cattle Rancher, Western Media Entrepreneur | Cola Blanca Productions | Douglas | AZ Meredith Halweg | Wyoming Board of Agriculture-Southeast Region | Wyoming Department of Agriculture | Laramie | WY

Rachel Kokernak | Arena Event Coordinator | South Point Arena & Equestrian Center | Las Vegas | NV

Rebel Sjeklocha | Podcast Host & Multimedia Producer | Nebraska Rural Radio /Rural Radio Network | Cody | NE Ryleigh Semanchik | Equine Nutrition Consultant | Bluebonnet Feeds and Animal Health | Wolfforth | TX

Sarah McEntire | Owner & Founder | Cowboy Ware, LLC | Devers | TX Shelby Shank | Field Editor | Texas Farm Bureau | Waco | TX

Taylor McNair | Deputy General Counsel & Public Policy Coordinator | Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation | Raymond | MS

Terra Ochsner | Editor | Western Ag Reporter | Torrington | WY Whitney Pittman Visser | Rancher/Entrepreneur | 4P Ranch | Ada | MN

