Gold Medal 2024 Paralympic Dressage Team Receives Spirit Award on March 2

The EQUUS Foundation presented its Spirit Award to the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team – Rebecca Hart and Floratina, Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes, Kate Shoemaker and Vianne and Roxie Trunnell and Fan Tastico H, and team chef d’ equipe Michel Assouline – on March 2 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington, Florida. Guests enjoyed delicious appetizers, cocktails and music on a picture-perfect Florida evening while mingling with fellow horse lovers and horse protectors. The Spirit Award honors equestrians who have elevated the image and desirability of horses.

In presenting the award, Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President, said, “So often, we allow the “can’ts” and “shouldn’ts” and “won’ts to prevent us from pursuing our dreams. The 2024 US Paralympic Dressage Team’s inspirational performance at the 2024 Paralympics – earning a total of nine medals including the team gold – proved that the partnership between horses and people can carry us to untold heights and truly transform lives.”



Coakley continued, “Now, you and I may never get to experience the feeling of riding down center line with the stars and stripes proudly displayed on our saddle pad. And we may never get to hear the Star Spangled banner play, while we look down at a shiny medal suspended around our neck.



However, we can all appreciate the simple joy that a horse brings into our lives, and through the achievements of those who dare to dream the big dreams, recognize that all equestrians are united through their love of the horse. And when some of our sport’s stars shine the brightest, as our US Paralympic Dressage Team did last summer, it gives hope to equestrians everywhere that perhaps one day, their dreams will also come true.”



In accepting the award and speaking for the team, Rebecca Hart said, “Thank you for this honor. Horses allow us all to become our best selves. They allowed me to go from a very angry child to an international competitor and to accept my disability and realize it was a strength. That is what is so amazing about these animals — their kindness and their willingness to accept somebody who may be different. They do that for everyone – not just people with disabilities.”

The event also provided the opportunity for the EQUUS Foundation to share its goals and accomplishments with the guests, who by their presence, support the work of the Foundation to provide a lifeline to the many horses that still fall through the cracks every year when transitioning to new homes or careers.



“Horses deserve lives worth living where they can thrive until their last breath — and even their last breath should be dignified, peaceful and compassionate. That once beloved racehorse, show horse, summer camp or lesson horse – we owe them at least this much,” said Valerie Angeli, EQUUS Foundation VP. “It is because of you and your support that we can make a difference and stop the betrayal – stop those that abandon these living, feeling, magical beings to face abuse, neglect and slaughter.”



The EQUUS Foundation was grateful to honor the horses we love — and to thank the special people who love them back – at this beautiful and triumphant gathering. View presentation video by EQUUS Television here.

