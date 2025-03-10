Longtime Director of Communications Amy Gregory Announces Retirement from Keeneland

LEXINGTON, KY (March 10, 2025) – Amy Gregory, the longtime Director of Communications at Keeneland, today announced her retirement from the iconic track effective June 1, 2025. Gregory joined Keeneland as Media Relations Manager in 2006 and was named Director of Communications in 2013. She will continue to provide communications support to Keeneland during race meets and sales and consult on special projects for the company.

“It’s been a privilege to serve Keeneland for nearly 20 years and to work in this wonderful sport throughout my 45-year career,” Gregory said. “Being part of this amazing Keeneland team was my dream job, and I’m proud of my contributions to Keeneland’s legacy and its leadership position in the Thoroughbred industry. Racing has always been my passion, and I’m so grateful for my many friends and colleagues, the incredible opportunities that have come my way and the lifelong memories I have made.”

“For nearly two decades, Amy has been a trusted voice in shaping Keeneland’s communications and sharing our story with the world,” said Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin. “Amy’s professionalism, tireless work ethic and unwavering commitment to the sport and Keeneland’s mission have left a lasting impact. While we will miss her daily presence, we are happy that she will remain connected to Keeneland and continue to contribute in meaningful ways. We wish Amy the very best in this next exciting chapter.”

As Director of Communications, Gregory oversaw media and public relations for Keeneland’s premier Spring and Fall race meets and renowned Thoroughbred auctions. She has played key roles in brand enhancement and messaging to a global audience via Keeneland’s press operations, digital platforms, strategic partnerships and grassroots efforts.

During her tenure, Keeneland elevated its racing program to offer record purse money, successfully hosted three Breeders’ Cup World Championships (2015, 2020 and 2022), undertook major facility construction and race track renovation and embarked on outreach initiatives to attract new fans to the sport.

In her role as Director of Communications for Keeneland, the world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Gregory introduced new avenues to promote Keeneland sales, which achieved record growth, and the success of its sales graduates internationally. Last November, she was instrumental in the launch of the Keeneland Championship Sale, held in conjunction with the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar.

In recent years, Gregory has been actively involved in industry efforts to advance equine safety and welfare for racing and sales at the nationally, advising initially as part of the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition and recently on the Safety Runs First campaign. In coordination with Keeneland’s Equine Safety and Marketing teams, she developed fan education and awareness messaging surrounding safety protocols and initiatives undertaken at the track level.

Throughout her career at Keeneland, Gregory has provided communications support to all key business lines, including Keeneland Hospitality, Keeneland Select and The Keeneland Shop. She also works closely with BloodHorse Publications editor Jacqueline Duke in production of the quarterly Keenelandmagazine.

She lists among her most rewarding work the opportunities to support Keeneland Library and Keeneland’s philanthropic mission as well as to mentor Keeneland interns and College Ambassadors who are pursuing careers in the horse industry.

Gregory is a member of the Turf Publicists of America and served as the organization’s President from 2019-2020.

She worked as racing specialist for sportscaster Bob Costas during NBC Sports’ telecasts of the Triple Crown from 2014-2018, which included Triple Crown winners American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law, Gregory is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association.

She began her career in 1980 as a writer for the Thoroughbred Record magazine before moving to Breeders’ Cup Limited as Communications Specialist.

Prior to joining Keeneland, Gregory worked for 18 years with Churchill Downs Incorporated, where she served as a Media Relations Associate, Director of Governmental and Regulatory Affairs and Director of Media and Investor Relations.

###

Since its first race meet 89 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland hosted the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Gregory at 859 361-3490

Amy Owens at 859 421-2566