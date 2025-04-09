JA Media Productions Releases the First Book in the Adopted By A Mustang™ Series

Camden, SC April 8, 2025- JA Media Productions is thrilled to release a new equine literature project, Adopted By A Mustang™. Inspired by the true stories, the series also shares information about topics of interest to potential Mustang adopters.

“Congaree: The Little Black Mustang From Arapaho Creek” is the first children’s book in the series, featuring the story of a young horse who finds himself on a cross country journey to find his forever home. This partnering coloring and activity books are filled with Arts Integration activities, coloring pages, sketches and nature scenes that will bring young readers closer to “Ree’s” journey as he travels from Nature’s World to People’s World.

Ree’s story begins in the Arapaho Creek Herd Area (HA) in central Wyoming in 2020 and follows him to a holding facility at the prison in Canon City, Colorado, where he remains in limbo throughout the pandemic. Eventually transported to South Carolina for an adoption event at the Congaree Arena, “Ree” becomes the inspiration for the Wellness Through Mustangs® program.

While the book tells Congaree’s adoption story, side notes are included for adults with information about pertinent topics and Mustang resources, including reading a freezebrand, finding BLM Adoption events, and learning more about Equine Assisted Learning and the Seen Through Horses Campaign presented by Horses for Mental Health. The Activity Book and Coloring Books feature Arts Integration activities, science experiments and creative writing activities.

“Congaree: The Little Black Mustang From Arapaho Creek” is available on Amazon. 100% of the proceeds from book sales through the end of May will benefit The Marley Project non-profit during the 2025 Seen Through Horses Campaign.

Authentic photos of Congaree, as well as selected images from each book of the set, are available on request.

About JA Media Productions

JA Media Productions (JA Media Connections, LLC) is a boutique creative in South Carolina. Owner Julianne Neal is the Producer/Director of the documentary covering The Mustang Discovery Ride and A Mustang Story, a docu-series covering other Mustang-related stories. She works in partnership with Bruce Anderson to provide Equine Assisted Services through Nature’s View, Inc. and The Marley Project, Inc, a non-profit 501(c)(3) with a mission of equine education and public service. The recent work involving Mustangs led to the creation of a K-12 curriculum and arts integration component for the non-profit’s Wellness Through Mustangs® program. JA Media Connections LLC produces a catalogue of podcasts, including Whinny Tales, Brooke USA On The Road, The EQUUS Film & Arts Fest, Tiny Horse Talk and The Mustang Discovery Ride. As a member of the EQUUS Film and Arts Fest Team, she serves as Director of Production and Education, creating the Spotlight Rescue Series and the documentary film, A Pony and His Boy. JA Media produces LIVESTREAM content during festival events and Mustang Summits, with programming for the panel discussions, training demos and on the scene interviews. For more information, visit https://jamediaconnections.com.

About The Marley Project

The Marley Project, Inc. is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) dedicated to Equine Assisted Services including Equine Assisted Learning, Equine Rescue, and Equine Based Public Service projects. Our foundation provides and supports programs for Mental Health and Wellness, Equine Experiences through Arts and Literacy Integration and collaborations with local charity organizations. Funding donations to the non-profit provide services for those in need with discounted scholarships and learning programs for law enforcement, educators, caregivers and children. Contributions also support work with the rescue horses used in our programs and provide materials for our equine and community events. For more information, please visit https://themarleyproject.org.

About Seen Through Horses

Seen Through Horses is a peer-to-peer campaign composed of individuals, nonprofits, mental health professionals, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness, public engagement, and raise funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth. Horses can make a much-needed difference for the mental health challenges so many in our world face. Seen Through Horses aims to convene a community, empower nonprofits, and share stories of transformation to illustrate the positive impacts of incorporating horses into mental health services and programs. The campaign is composed of mental health and equine professionals who have dedicated their lives to supporting both horses and humans. Seen Through Horses Campaign is produced by Horses for Mental Health, and is made possible by our Title Sponsor, Zoetis.

