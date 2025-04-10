SmartPak Supplements Now Available at Dover Saddlery

LITTLETON, MA., April 9, 2025. To kick off 50 years servicing the riding community,

Dover Saddlery®, the largest omni-channel retailer of equestrian products in the

United States is proud to announce the addition of SmartPak supplements to their horse health offerings. Now customers will find their favorite formulas including both innovative supplements and treats from their SmartSupplement, Smart & Simple, and Uckele product lines available at all 37 Dover Saddlery retail stores and an expanded selection offered on DoverSaddlery.com.

“As a team of riders ourselves, we are pleased to work with our long-time colleagues at SmartPak to bring our customers innovative solutions that support horse health and wellness.”, said Dover Saddlery President, Dana Springfield. “With 37 stores nationwide, the Dover stores will provide a convenient and robust one stop shopping experience to all riders.”

With 26 years of equine health education and hands-on experience, the riders and horse owners at SmartPak have built a foundation based on helping horses thrive and live their best lives. Their supplements are formulated with three distinct goals in mind:

Work Better: each formula is developed by experts and veterinarians to tackle problems from multiple angles, using thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Taste Better: every supplement is taste-tested by a wide range of horses, including SmartPaker-owned horses, to ensure each one is picky-eater approved without adding sugar or molasses. More For Your Money: supplements from SmartPak are all made with the most impactful ingredients in meaningful amounts, all at the best price possible

This new cooperative effort between Dover Saddlery and SmartPak Equine is an exciting development in each beloved brand’s progress towards meeting our fellow riders where they shop- whether that be as an as-needed online shopper or a regular at a local Dover location.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to bring SmartPak Equine to the physical and digital shelves of Dover Saddlery,” said SmartPak Equine CEO and General Manager, John Barry. “This new partnership is the result of shared vision and dedication between our two brands, and we look forward to having our supplements more available to support even more horses.”

To shop Dover Saddlery’s full assortment of SmartPak Equine supplements click the link to be redirected to the online shopping experience. Products are available online and in stores now.



About Dover Saddlery, Inc.

Dover Saddlery, Inc. is the leading omni-channel retailer of equestrian products in the United States. Founded in 1975 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, by United States Equestrian team members, Dover Saddlery has grown to become The Source® for equestrian products. Dover Saddlery offers a broad and distinctive selection of competitively priced, brand name products for horse and rider through catalogs, a robust website with over 10,000 products, and through thirty-seven free standing retail stores across the nation. Dover Saddlery, Inc. serves the English rider. For more information, please call 1-978-952-6300 or visit www.DoverSaddlery.com.

Media Contact:

Whitney E. Keeley

Vice President, Creative Services|Corporate Communications

Dover Saddlery, Inc.

978-952-8062 ext 277

wkeeley@doversaddlery.com