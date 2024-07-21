Dr. Hal Schott Receives AAEP Good Works Distinction for June

Harold (Hal) Schott, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, is the June honoree of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) Good Works for Horses campaign for his establishment and ongoing support of a program that provides free veterinary care to working equids in Mexico. Through his annual Equine Welfare in Practice Clerkship, veterinary students from Michigan State University (MSU) and two universities in Mexico grow their skill sets while improving the health and welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules in underserved communities.

Good Works for Horses, sponsored by AAEP Educational Partner Zoetis, honors AAEP-member practitioners whose volunteer efforts are having a positive impact on the equine community. Dr. Schott was one of more than a dozen AAEP-member veterinarians nominated for the award in June by horse owners and equine organizations. Also recognized for their industry altruism were runners-up Kelly Zeytoonian, DVM, CERP, MBA, owner of Starwood Equine Veterinary Services near San Francisco, Calif.; and Megan Knoell, DVM, CVA, CVMMP, owner of Knoellwood Equine in Goshen, N.Y.

Dr. Schott is a professor of large animal clinical sciences at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, where he has served on faculty since 1995. Since inception of the clerkship in 2017—and excluding 2021 and 2022 when it was not held due to COVID travel restrictions—46 fourth-year students from MSU and a similar number from veterinary schools in Mexico have provided care to more than 4,700 working equids in Mexico.

MSU students are paired with students from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and Universidad Veracruzana for two weeks of animal care. The intense and immersive experience provides students with hands-on, clinical skills to become day one-ready graduates. Moreover, it instills confidence in their abilities, a spirit of volunteerism, and an awareness and appreciation of other cultures.

“This clerkship has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my career,” said Dr. Schott. “Just to see the aim, confidence and skills that these students acquire makes me feel really good about this unique opportunity I’ve been able to provide for them. It’s also very rewarding to interact with the Mexican equid owners—they’re very appreciative of the work that we do.”

From June through August, the AAEP’s Good Works for Horses campaign will spotlight AAEP-member veterinarians whose volunteer efforts are improving the health and welfare of horses. To nominate a Good Works candidate, visit aaep.org/good-works-for-horses. For more information on nominating a veterinarian for this program, contact Grace Barrier at gbarrier@aaep.org.

About AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.

Media Contact:

Contact: Giulia Garcia

Marketing & Communications Manager

Ggarcia@aaep.org

(859) 705-0362