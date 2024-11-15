Forever Branded Named Bureau of Land Management’s New Nationwide Partner

November 14, 2024 – In response to the opening of a funding opportunity released by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wild Horse & Burro Program on October 13, 2023, the Forever Branded team is proud to share that, as of October 1, 2024, the organization will be partnering with the BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program to develop and manage programming that supports the long-term adoption and placement of America’s wild horses and burros.

Forever Branded will host four distinct programs, three of which will be in direct partnership with the BLM: Branded Partnerships, Branded Adoption Centers, and Branded Bonanza. A fourth, Forever Branded funded program will boast a robust education and community-centric program focused on feeding interest in programming while promoting adoptions and creating opportunities for horsemanship growth and goal setting by previous adopters.

BRANDED PARTNERSHIPS

Branded Partnerships builds on the success of previous training/adoption programs while making thoughtful improvements that benefit the adopter, the trainer and, most importantly, the horse or burro. As a community and wild horse and burro advocates, our overarching goal is to move animals out of BLM holding and match them with the right, long-term adopters. By placing emphasis on partnering with trainers who share our vision and support the Forever Branded mission, we create an environment that places the horse or burro first. Through safeguards and careful matching, we do our part to ensure every animal enrolled in this program has the best chance of finding the correct, long-term partnership.

BRANDED ADOPTION CENTERS

Branded Adoption Centers are privately run facilities contracted through Forever Branded to house and offer wild horses and burros for public adoption. These facilities are vetted and inspected by both Forever Branded and BLM personnel to ensure they can safely care for and house at least 20 animals at one time. The facility operators are required to prove through a rigorous application and interview process that they possess the needed knowledge and skill and are aligned with the Forever Branded mission and values.

BRANDED BONANZA

While many training competitions exist, Branded Bonanza builds upon the success of Mustang Mania, created and hosted by our Forever Branded staff, Matt and Stacie Zimmerman, since 2016. The goal of this competition is not to “win,” but rather offer an opportunity for the trainer to improve their horsemanship and the horse or burro to gain the skills they need to be successful in their new, domestic life. As a competitor or spectator, you will gain access to a true community of supportive folks just like you who are here to see to the success of these formerly wild horses and burros. Additionally, an open show is hosted in conjunction with each Branded Bonanza event and adopters of both BLM and US Forest Service managed wild horses and burros are encouraged to participate.

Forever Branded is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2023 and run collectively by wild horse and burro advocates Jim and Ann Souders, Amanda Mills, and Matt and Stacie Zimmerman. The Advisory Board is manned by well-respected community members Laurie Tran, James Huckaby, and Nicki Creasey. Forever Branded exists because of the team’s love, understanding, and admiration of America’s wild horses and burros, and the desire to create and foster the community surrounding them while bridging gaps and sparking conversation and understanding. Learn more about Forever Branded by visiting foreverbranded.org.

Media Contact:

Amanda Mills

Email: info@foreverbranded.org

Website: foreverbranded.org