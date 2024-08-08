PREPARE TO BE DAZZLED BY FANTASIA

Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse returns to New England.

*Pictures Available Upon Request

LONDON, OH, August 8, 2024 – Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse,Fantasia, is the stuff a horse lover’s daydreams are made of! Whether you love watching drill teams weave whimsical patterns throughout the arena, enjoy the elegant dance of a dressage, reining, or liberty freestyle, or savor the thrill of seeing mounted archers strike their targets with mind-blowing precision, this is the equestrian show for you. If you attend Fantasia this year, prepare to be astounded by acts like these – and many more!

Sponsored by Equine Medical and Surgical Associates, Fantasia is a two-hour theatrical show returning to the Eastern States Exposition on November 7, 8, and 9. With just three performances and a limited number of seats available, don’t wait to buy these tickets! Get yours today by going online to equineaffaire.com or by downloading the Western Edge mobile app to your phone and purchasing though the Equine Affaire portal.

This fall’s Fantasia will feature thrilling acts by some of the country’s most talented horsemen and horsewomen. The Whispery Pines Percherons and the Valley View Miniatures will show off the big and the little of the horse world in a charming double driving act, guaranteed to delight fans of drafts and minis alike. Equestrian Chaos is an incredibly talented all-female team of mounted archers – outfitted in beautiful leather armor and escorted by their very own herald – who will take the arena by storm and dazzle audiences with both their aim and their gymnastic abilities in the saddle. If you’ve ever heard of the Man from Snowy River, you’ll want to stay glued to your seat for Guy McLean’s whip cracks, wise cracks, and spoken word poetry as he guides his Australian stock horses around the arena on horseback and at liberty. And if liberty – and unicorns – are among a few of your favorite things, you’ll adore Mary Miller Jordan’s sweet freestyle liberty routine as she explores a little horse-crazy girl’s dream world. Lauren Sammis and Daisy van Wittenstein will star in a golden, glittering dressage freestyle, set to tunes that will make you want to jump up and dance with them. Reining fans, prep your whistles and cheers: 2022 Quarter Horse Congress Freestyle Reining Champion, Kevin Raber, will share his award-winning reining freestyle in our fall Fantasia. The award-winning Renegade Equestrian Drill Team will set the arena ablaze and energize you with a dazzling drill routine set to heart-thumping, high-octane music. We’re also thrilled to welcome the talented children and miniature horses of the Mini-Doves Equestrian Drill Team, who will win your hearts and inspire your own children with what’s possible when a horse and a child trust each other.

Why not give yourself and your family an incredible early Christmas gift this November? Get your tickets to Fantasia today by visiting https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-tickets/. Tickets to Fantasia range from $16 to $27. The show begins at 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 7; Friday, November 8; and Saturday, November 9. The doors open for seating at 6:45 pm. For assistance with special seating for those with disabilities, please call Western Edge directly at (833) 329-3277.

If you’re planning to attend Fantasia, why not visit Equine Affaire, too? Equine Affaire is North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering. The event will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, on November 7-10, 2024. Hours for the expo are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets to Equine Affaire are $18/day for adults or $55 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Admission includes access to the trade show, all theme pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations.

Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Single-day parking passes and four-day parking passes can be purchased at the gates upon arrival. You can also purchase a four-day parking pass in advance by visiting https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-locationevent-hours/.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of Equine Medical & Surgical Associates, sponsor of the 2024 Fantasia. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085 ext. 103

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com