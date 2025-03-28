Keeneland Spring Meet Begins Friday, April 4

Season opens with $1.25 million Toyota Blue Grass and $750,000 Central Bank Ashland

LEXINGTON, KY (March 28, 2025) – Keeneland opens its Spring Meet on Friday, April 4 to launch 15 days of exceptional Thoroughbred racing along with a slate of popular special events for fans of all ages and exciting wagering action for all skill levels of handicappers. The first Saturday of the meet is Toyota Blue Grass Day, traditionally the biggest racing day of the year at Keeneland, with an 11-race card featuring five stakes worth a combined $3.15 million and led by the 101strunning of the $1.25 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1). The season overall will present 19 stakes worth a Spring Meet record $9.4 million.

“We can’t wait to usher in spring in the Bluegrass with racing that will showcase budding stars and accomplished veterans alike who represent the most successful owners, trainers and jockeys in Thoroughbred racing – all while offering hospitality that is second to none,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Our Keeneland team is attentive to every detail to ensure the best possible experience for our horsemen, fans, handicappers, corporate partners and others who participate in this beloved Central Kentucky tradition.”

With a $250,000 purse increase this year, the 1 1/8-mile Toyota Blue Grass for 3-year-olds joins the Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) as Keeneland’s two $1.25 million races, which are the richest in track history. The Coolmore Turf Mile reached that amount during the 2024 Fall Meet.

The Toyota Blue Grass and the 88th running of the Central Bank Ashland on opening day, which features an increased purse of $750,000 and is the year’s first Grade 1 event for fillies, are key springtime races on the dirt for 3-year-olds. Both stakes are worth 200 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and Road to the Kentucky Oaks, respectively, with the winners of each stakes earning 100 qualifying points to the respective classic.

In all, the Spring Meet will offer five Grade 1 stakes: the aforementioned Central Bank Ashland and Toyota Blue Grass as well as the $650,000 Resolute Racing Madison on April 5, the $650,000 Maker’s Mark Mile on April 11 and the $650,000 Jenny Wiley on April 12.

Racing during the Spring Meet will be conducted Wednesdays through Sundays, but Keeneland will be closed for racing on Easter, April 20. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m. ET each day, except April 25 when the first race is at 12:30 p.m. to accommodate the 10-race card that will conclude in time for that evening’s April Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale. The auction is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The Spring Meet will mark the final Keeneland season that the three-level Paddock Building, which extends the entire length of the Saddling Paddock and Walking Ring, will be under construction. Scheduled to open this fall, the Paddock Buildingwill provide new ticketed experiences for more than 1,000 fans during race meets, including traditional sit-down dining, new bar concepts and access to a new Paddock Lawn on the north side of the Saddling Paddock. New Jockeys Quarters in the building will give patrons a unique experience when riders walk directly through one of the dining venues before and after each race. The ground floor of the Paddock Building will contain the saddling stalls to provide the safest environment possible for equine and human participants and give fans an unmatched view of pre-race pageantry.

For the latest information about attending the races during the Spring Meet, refer to the Patron Experience Guide at Keeneland.com/welcome.

Advance ticket sales required

In a continuation of Keeneland policy, all tickets must be purchased in advance via the track’s Official Online Ticket Office at tickets.Keeneland.com/racing. Cash and walk-up purchases are not accepted at the main gates on race days. Season passes, which offer General Admission throughout the meet, are available for purchase prior to opening day.

Keeneland offers a return policy of up to 48 hours in advance of race day. Because ticket inventory is updated automatically and available for purchase at tickets.Keeneland.com/racing, fans should check this site regularly and sign up to be notified when tickets become available.

Parking for the races

For the Spring Meet, all paved parking rows will be for permit parking and free accessible parking only. No reservation required for accessible parking. Free public parking will be available on The Hill and The Meadow.

Free parking: Available on The Hill and The Meadow with no reservation required. Patrons will have access to complimentary shuttles to Shuttle Depot. Customer service representatives will be at each shuttle stop to help with questions.

Free accessible parking: Complimentary accessible parking is available in Rows 21-25. From 6 a.m. to 60 minutes after the final race, golf cart shuttles will take patrons to and from the parking lot to the Grandstand South entrance. No reservation or permit is required.

Green Lot parking (for cars only): Click here to purchase a Green Lot pass to reserve a spot in paved parking rows. To reach Green Lot parking, which will open at 8 a.m. and be available until 60 minutes after the final race, enter Gate 2 and follow signage to the right. Pre-purchased parking has a 48-hour refund policy.

Ride Share: Uber/Lyft/taxis, personal pickups/drop-offs and private car services (sedans and SUVs) will be directed to Ride Share, which is located adjacent to the Shuttle Depot. Solicitation is strictly prohibited on Keeneland grounds. There is NO vehicular access to the Grandstand North or South entrances for pickup/drop-off.

Bus Lot: Click here to purchase. Permitted vehicles include charter buses, RVs (not permitted to stay overnight), school buses, stretch limousines, sprinter vans (longer than 20 feet), vans with 12+ persons occupancy, minibuses and trolleys.

Track Kitchen: Most parking is limited to horsemen and barn staff. For those coming to eat at the Track Kitchen, there are limited parking spots available to the public directly in front of the building.

Click here for the grounds map with the parking options.

Also visit Parking FAQ: Keeneland.com/racing/parking-frequently-asked-questions

Race Day Social on The Hill debuts

The Hill – open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the meet, weather permitting – is the place for tailgating at Keeneland. The area is accessible via Gate 1 (at Man o’ War Blvd.) or Gate 4 (off Van Meter Road on the east side of Keeneland).

Several levels of accommodations are available:

Free tailgating. No tickets or reservations are required for fans, who can watch Keeneland racing action via a jumbo TV and place their bets in a wagering tent while they enjoy live music presented by The Burl, food trucks and handicapping assistance from BETologists. Complimentary shuttles to the track are offered. The Hill is open from 8 a.m. to 60 minutes after the last race. Amenities are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Premium tailgating. Tailgate packages for groups of any size are available from RevelXP, which will furnish a designated tent, catering, amenities and more. This service is available every race day. New this season is Race Day Social at The Hill. Located in the RevelXP Village, this exclusive space offers guests a perfect blend of comfort and excitement to enjoy their race day in style. Relax under a covered tent with plush lounge seating, enjoy classic yard games and watch live race coverage while having a catered lunch featuring local cuisine. A full bar with signature cocktails and other alcoholic beverages is available for purchase. BETologists will be on hand to provide wagering insights throughout the day. Exclusive amenities include access to private restroom trailers, comfortable seating and a premium atmosphere. The space has a capacity of 250 guests per day.

Visit Keeneland.com/tailgating for full details.

Watch races on TV and online

Fans can watch all Spring Meet races live and at no charge thanks to the Keeneland Livestream on Keeneland.com, Keeneland Race Day App, Keeneland Select and Keeneland’s YouTube channel.

Other coverage of Keeneland racing includes:

“Today at Keeneland,” a 30-minute race-day preview show with handicapping picks and discussion of horses of interest. Racing analysts Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton will host the program, which streams live on Keeneland.com , Keeneland Select, Keeneland’s YouTube channel , WKYT.com and FanDuel TV+ . Also airs live on The CW Lexington and can been seen live Saturdays and Sundays on FanDuel Racing .

a 30-minute race-day preview show with handicapping picks and discussion of horses of interest. Racing analysts Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton will host the program, which streams live on , , and . Also airs live on and can been seen live Saturdays and Sundays on . FanDuel TV, which will present extensive live coverage of every race beginning at noon.

Wagering action for fans of all skill levels

Handicappers will enjoy a variety of wagering opportunities during the Spring Meet, including:

The Daily Double wager with a 15% takeout.

wager with a 15% takeout. The popular Keeneland Turf Pick 3 on the final three turf races each day. Requires a $3 minimum wager.

on the final three turf races each day. Requires a $3 minimum wager. The Super High Five on the final race each day.

on the final race each day. The $3 Big 3 Pick 3 on opening Saturday, April 5, featuring Keeneland’s Toyota Blue Grass, the Santa Anita Derby (G1) and the Wood Memorial (G2) Presented by Resorts World Casino from Aqueduct.

on opening Saturday, April 5, featuring Keeneland’s Toyota Blue Grass, the Santa Anita Derby (G1) and the Wood Memorial (G2) Presented by Resorts World Casino from Aqueduct. The New York Racing Association’s Cross Countrywager on Saturdays will include Keeneland races.

On April 4, the Lafayette (L), the Transylvania (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select and the Central Bank Ashland (G1) will be included in late Pick 4 and late Pick 5 wagers. The Transylvania Presented by Keeneland Select will be part of the Keeneland Turf Pick 3.

On April 5, the All-Stakes Pick 4 and All-Stakes Pick 5 will conclude with the Toyota Blue Grass.

The two stakes on April 6 – the MiddleGround Capital Beamont (G2) and the Palisades (L) – will be included in late Pick 4 and late Pick 5 wagers.

Additional handicapping events during the Spring Meet include:

Wednesday, April 9, 16, 23: WINS-Day Challenge Presented by Malone’s. Enter for $10 at Wagering Central on the first floor of the Grandstand and place a mythical $2 win and place wager – no actual money is required – on Keeneland’s final six races of the day. This is an inexpensive way for beginner handicappers to give contests a try.

Friday, April 11: $400 Spring Challenge. Available only at the track, this handicapping contest offers one berth to the Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge (BCBC) on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at Del Mar and as many as four spots to the 2026 National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) in Las Vegas. Players will wager a live bankroll of $250 on Keeneland races. Click here to register and for more information.

Saturday, April 12: Grade 1 Gamble. Keeneland hosts this signature handicapping contest of the Spring Meet with the cooperation of XpressBet, NYRABets, 4NJ Bets, HPI and TVG on the day of the Jenny Wiley (G1) and the Stonestreet Lexington (G3). Entry fee is $3,500 with $2,500 going to a live bankroll and $1,000 to the prize fund. Contestants may play at Keeneland or on one of the aforementioned ADW platforms. Prizes include an estimated $70,000 for first place (based on 300 entries), as many as six berths in the BCBC and 10 spots in the NHC. Click here to register and for more information.

Also for the Spring Meet:

Keeneland will continue to provide c omplimentary digital programs with Equibase past performances available for download and Powered by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF). Click hereto access.

with Equibase past performances available for download and Powered by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF). Click hereto access. Keeneland again will present morning workout videos of horses training here as a benefit to horsemen and handicappers and a complement to the resources available on the wagering section of Keeneland.com. The sortable database – made possible by the KTDF – will be updated daily at Keeneland.com/workouts.

Keeneland Select , the track’s advance-deposit wagering platform (ADW), is offering a sign-up bonus for new customers between March 31-April 25 who will receive $100 back after they wager $200 on the Spring Meet. (Use promo code Spring2025). This is on top of Keeneland Select’s lucrative sign-up bonus that will earn new players $100 after they wager $300 in the first 30 days. In addition, all Keeneland Select members will receive free admission to the Spring Meet if they have wagered $500 or more since the start of 2024.

, the track’s advance-deposit wagering platform (ADW), is offering a sign-up bonus for new customers between March 31-April 25 who will receive $100 back after they wager $200 on the Spring Meet. (Use promo code Spring2025). This is on top of Keeneland Select’s lucrative sign-up bonus that will earn new players $100 after they wager $300 in the first 30 days. In addition, all Keeneland Select members will receive free admission to the Spring Meet if they have wagered $500 or more since the start of 2024. Visit Keeneland en Español and DRFenEspañol,com for information about Spanish coverage of the Spring Meet. Roberto Rodriguez will provide daily coverage and analysis for the season.

Special events fulfill Keeneland philanthropic mission

Keeneland has been investing in the horse industry and the Central Kentucky community since opening in October 1936. Throughout the Spring Meet, these special events and activities will continue to benefit worthwhile organizations and initiatives:

Saturday, April 5, 12, 19: Sunrise Trackside. This free Saturday morning program from 8-10 a.m. is geared toward families and offers a unique view of Thoroughbreds during training hours. Fans can enjoy coffee and breakfast items at a concession stand while watching horses train. Children’s activities on the first floor of the Grandstand will include a visit with Keeneland mascot Buckles, face painting and games. Mini tours will be available at the Welcome Stand near the Paddock.

Every Saturday, the John Deere Tractor Break will take place during the renovation period on the main track from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and include a drawing for a kids item from John Deere/Meade Tractor. Meanwhile, a meet and greet with a horse will be offered in the Walking Ring from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunrise Trackside on April 19 will be a special Easter edition and feature the appearance of the Easter Bunny.

Sunday, April 6: Keeneland Kids Club Family Day Presented by Kentucky Children’s Hospital. The Keeneland Kids Club is the Official Kids Club for Keenelandfans 12 and younger. Kids Club members and their families are invited to a special day at the races and will receive free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating when they present their membership cards at admission entrances. Children’s activities, which will take place in the North Terrace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., include face painting, a sweet treat and activities with such community partners as Amplify Horse Racing, Kentucky Children’s Hospital, LexArts and LexLive. Sign up for the Kids Club at Keeneland.com/kidsclub.

Friday, April 11: College Scholarship Day Presented by Lane’s End. Keeneland invites college students to enjoy a day of racing, prizes, scholarship giveaways, behind-the-scenes racing experiences, reserved seating and more. By pre-registering, students will receive a free general admission ticket good for April 11 and the opportunity to win one of 10 $2,000 scholarships provided by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and Keeneland. Students who attend the race day and have their tickets scanned day-of also will be eligible to win one of two additional $10,000 scholarships provided by Lane’s End Farm, as well as prize packages from local Kentucky businesses. Students must be on site to be eligible to win all prizes and scholarships. Activities will take place at the North Terrace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-register at http://www.keeneland.com/csd.

Sunday, April 13: Heroes Day. Event honors members of the military (active duty and veterans), first responders, health care workers and their families. Heroes and their families will receive free general admission, reserved Grandstand seating, access to the Family Zone on the North Terrace and a complimentary meal provided by Marriot Griffin Gate. The day will have special programming on the track, including a flag rollout.

A POW-MIA Chair of Honor will be displayed near the Paddock to bring awareness to past and current POW-MIA military members through a partnership with The Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5.

Each hero is eligible to receive up to four complimentary tickets. Click here to reserve.

Saturday, April 19: Jockey Autograph Signing: Fans will meet active and retired Keeneland riders and Hall of Famers in an event that benefits the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF). Hats, posters, goggles and autograph books that can be signed will be available for purchase; personal items may be signed with a donation to PDJF. Event will take place in the North Terrace from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 19: PDJF Telethon. Racing Hall of Fame riders, leading active jockeys and racing personalities will take part in the seventh annual fundraiser, which is presented by Lane’s End. Keeneland will hold a call center in the Limestone Café in the Sales Pavilion. The event will be broadcast on both FanDuel TV and America’s Day at the Races on the Fox Sports family of networks and be streamed on tvg.com. Fans can participate by calling 1 844 884-7353 between 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. or by donating directly at https://pdjf.org/donate/.

*******************************************************

Keeneland 2025 Spring Meet at a Glance

Schedule: 15 days from April 4-25. No racing Mondays, Tuesdays and Easter (April 20)

Gates open: 11 a.m.

First race: 1 p.m. except for April 25, when first post is 12:30 p.m.

Tickets: tickets.Keeneland.com/racing

Parking FAQ: Keeneland.com/racing/parking-frequently-asked-questions

How to watch: Through the Keeneland Livestream, fans can watch all races live and at no charge on Keeneland.com, Keeneland Race Day App, Keeneland Select and Keeneland’s YouTube channel. FanDuel TV will present live extensive coverage of every race.

Complimentary digital programs Powered by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF):Including Equibase past performances, these will be available for download at https://www.keeneland.com/complimentary-pps



Patron Experience Guide: Make the most of your day at the races and refer to the latest information about parking and entry at Keeneland.com/welcome.

Keeneland Race Day App: Download this guide to handicapping and enjoying a day of Keeneland racing.

Tailgating. The Hill, the popular free tailgating area accessible through via Gate 1 (at Man o’ War Blvd.) or Gate 4 (off Van Meter Road on the east side of Keeneland), is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. No tickets or reservations are required for fans, who can watch the racing action via a jumbo TV and place their bets in a wagering tent while they enjoy live music presented by The Burl, food trucks and handicapping assistance from BETologists. Complimentary shuttles to the track are offered. The Hill is open from 8 a.m. to 60 minutes after the last race. Amenities are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New this meet is the Race Day Social at The Hill located in the RevelXP village.

Keeneland en Español: Visit Keeneland en Español and DRFenEspañol,com for information about Spanish coverage of the Spring Meet.

Keeneland Newsletter: Sign up for email updates of your areas of interest at Keeneland.com/newsletter.

Official Keeneland Tours: Click here for availability and to purchase.

The Keeneland Shop: Located near the Grandstand South entrance, The Keeneland Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 30 minutes following the final race and on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On race days, Milliners Corner, Wagering Central and Finish Line locations will be open.

Milliners Corner near The Keeneland Shop will feature Christine A. Moore (April 4-5) and Hats Off by Helen (April 12)

These vendors will be located on the North Terrace: My Darling & Co. (April 4), Oak & Moore (April 5), Onward Reserve (April 12), Stephanie Hillen Spring Meet print painting/live jockey painting (April 19), Hold Your Horses Hat Bar (April 25).

Keeneland Library: Located on Keeneland’s campus, Keeneland Library is presenting the free exhibit Of Turf and Stone: Keeneland Through the Ages to commemorate the 90thanniversary of the founding of the Keeneland Association. Enjoy photographs and memorabilia in the exhibit, which coincides with 250LEX celebrations of Lexington’s 250thanniversary this year and runs through Aug. 15. The Library is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enter Keeneland at Gate 1 on Keeneland Blvd. and take the first right on Entertainment Ct. The Library is to the left of the Keene Barn and Entertainment Center.

Construction updates: Keeneland.com/paddock building

Website: Keeneland.com

Social: @keeneland on Facebook and Instagram and @keenelandracing on Twitter. Use hashtag #Keeneland

