Keeneland Catalogs 3,373 Horses for November Breeding Stock Sale

LEXINGTON, KY (Oct. 1, 2024) – Keeneland has cataloged 3,373 horses for its 81st November Breeding Stock Sale, which will begin Tuesday, Nov. 5 and run nine sessions through Wednesday, Nov. 13, with the stand-alone November Horses of Racing Age Sale the following day. Click here for the catalog for the Breeding Stock Sale, which features proven broodmares, exciting broodmare prospects and well-bred weanlings. Among the horses in the catalog are the first mares in foal to 2023 Horse of the Year Cody’s Wish and the first weanlings by 2022 Horse of the Year Flightline.

The November Breeding Stock Sale will open with a single-day Book 1, which begins at 1 p.m. ET with a select group of broodmares, broodmare prospects and weanlings.

The catalog also includes these dispersals:

Estate of John Hendrickson – Gainesway is handling the sale of 12 broodmares and seven weanlings owned by the late Hendrickson.

Complete Dispersal of Stuart S. Janney III Breeding Stock – Claiborne Farm is handling the consignment of 13 broodmares and two broodmare prospects

Dispersal of Siena Farm Breeding Stock – Taylor Made Sales Agency is handling the consignment of 31 broodmares and one broodmare prospect.

Complete Dispersal of Solera Farm (Ed Seltzer) – Consigned through Lane’s End and Taylor Made Sales Agency, the draft has 23 broodmares, 14 weanlings, six broodmare prospects, two racing or broodmare prospects and one stallion.

“Whether the horsemen who will be at the November Sale are seeking breeding stock or weanlings, the auction will give them numerous opportunities at all levels of the market to build their breeding operations or racing stables for the future,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “We are looking forward to welcoming people from all over the world and to continue the momentum of our record-breaking September Yearling Sale.”

Print catalogs for the November Breeding Stock Sale are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 11.

Sale schedule

The catalog for the November Breeding Stock Sale includes 1,470 weanlings and nearly 1,800 broodmares and broodmare prospects along with racing or broodmare prospects, stallions and stallion prospects. The auction will present the following schedule:

Book 1 – Tuesday, Nov. 5. Session will begin at 1 p.m. with 242 horses in the catalog. Keeneland will consider supplements to Book 1 until the auction starts.

Every remaining session begins at 10 a.m.:

Book 2 – Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 6-7. A total of 805 horses are cataloged over the two days.

Book 3 – Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9. A total of 834 horses are cataloged over the two days.

Book 4 – Sunday-Monday, Nov. 10-11. A total of 832 horses are cataloged over the two days.

Book 5 – Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 12-13. A total of 660 horses are cataloged over the two days.

All Keeneland sales are livestreamed at Keeneland.com. As always, online and phone bidding will be available.

November has sire power

The November Breeding Stock Sale catalog features in-foal mares and weanlings by established stallions and popular young sires.

Broodmares in the catalog are in foal to 166 stallions, among them American Pharoah, Authentic, Bolt d’Oro, Candy Ride (ARG), Charlatan, City of Light, Constitution, Curlin, Flightline, Good Magic, Gun Runner, Hard Spun, Into Mischief, Justify, Liam’s Map, Life Is Good, Maclean’s Music, Maxfield, Medaglia d’Oro, McKinzie, Munnings, Not This Time, Nyquist, Omaha Beach, Practical Joke, Quality Road, Speightstown, Street Sense, Tapit, Twirling Candy, Uncle Mo, Vekoma, Volatile, War Front and War of Will.

Stallions who will be represented by their first in-foal mares to be offered at the November Breeding Stock Sale include Horse of the Year Cody’s Wish; champions Arcangelo, Elite Power, Forte and Up to the Mark; Grade 1 winners Annapolis, Arabian Lion, Country Grammer, Dr. Schivel, Gunite, Proxy, Taiba and Zandon; and the first two finishers in the 2023 Kentucky Derby (G1) Presented by Woodford Reserve, Mage and Two Phil’s.

A total of 147 stallions have weanlings in the catalog, including these horses with their first crop: Horse of the Year Flightline; champions Corniche, Epicenter and Jackie’s Warrior; Preakness (G1) winner Early Voting; Belmont (G1) winner Mo Donegal; and Grade 1 winners Aloha West, Cyberknife, Drain the Clock, Golden Pal, Happy Saver, Idol, Jack Christopher, Life Is Good, Mandaloun, Mystic Guide, Olympiad, Pinehurst and Speaker’s Corner.

Among the other sires of weanlings are American Pharoah, Authentic, Candy Ride (ARG), Charlatan, City of Light, Constitution, Curlin, Girvin, Good Magic, Gun Runner, Hard Spun, Into Mischief, Justify, Maclean’s Music, Maxfield, McKinzie, Not This Time, Nyquist, Omaha Beach, Practical Joke, Quality Road, Tapit, Uncle Mo, Vekoma, Volatile, War Front, Wootton Bassett (GB) and Yaupon.

Weanlings become Grade 1 winners

Weanlings who are graduates of the November Breeding Stock Sale include these 2024 graded stakes winners as of Oct. 1:

Grade 1 – Cogburn (Jaipur S. Presented by Resolute Racing), Iscreamuscream (Del Mar Oaks Presented by Keeneland Sales) and Nakatomi (Alfred G. Vanderbilt H.)

Grade/Group 2 — Ag Bullet (Exacta Systems Ladies Turf Sprint S.), Alp the Hero (France Galop FRBC Anatolia Trophy), Black Forza (Markel Richmond S.), Happy Jack (Triple Bend S.), Honor D Lady (Delaware H.), Neat (National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame S.), Nothing Like You (Santa Anita Oaks), Palazzi (bet365 Eclipse S.), Ruby Nell (Buena Vista S.), Tiny Temper(Azeri S.), World Record (Amsterdam S.)

Grade 3 – Emery (Victory Ride S.), Frosted Grace (Oaklawn Mile S.), Gal in a Rush (Hendrie S.), Getaway Car (Best Pal S.), Joey Freshwater (Runhappy S.), Jonathan’s Way (Iroquois S.), Life’s an Audible (Sweetest Chant S.), Missed the Cut (San Marcos S.), Never Explain (Tampa Bay S.), Nysos (Robert B. Lewis S.), Pyrenees (Pimlico Special S.), Shidabhuti (Distaff S.), Surveillance (Troy S.), Three Technique (Ack Ack S.), War Like Goddess (Robert G. Dick Memorial S.)

The online catalog for Keeneland’s November Horses of Racing Age Sale is scheduled to be available Oct. 11. Keeneland will continue to accept approved supplements for the auction until the Nov. 14 sale day.

