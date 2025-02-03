Lydia Gray Takes the Reins of Driving Digest Magazine

ELBURN, Illinois, January 31, 2025 – Driving Digest magazine, the only independent, self-supported magazine in North America devoted exclusively to the sport of carriage driving, trots into 2025 with a new owner/editor/publisher.

Dr. Lydia Gray, the magazine’s fourth editor in its rich 44-year history, is well-known in the equine industry for her 16 years as the Staff Veterinarian/Research & Medical Director at SmartPak. When the publication’s previous editor, Ann Pringle, made it known she was looking to sell Driving Digest, Gray jumped at the chance.

“I was at a combined driving show last April when I read Ann’s “Letter From the Editor” saying it was time for her to ‘pass the torch,’” said Gray. “She was also there, so we immediately started getting to know each other and figuring out if I would be a good fit with my strong writing and marketing background.”

The bi-monthly Driving Digest is a well-loved, well-established, AHP award-winning publication. The magazine provides educational and entertaining content for anyone interested in carriage driving. Readers range from backyard drivers to those who compete internationally and everyone in between.

The publication’s tagline “driving for every equine” means it not only covers horses and ponies but also drafts and minis as well as donkeys and mules. In fact, “Longears” is one of Driving Digest’s most popular columns.

“My challenge will be delivering the same magazine that long-time, loyal subscribers expect and enjoy,” said Gray, “while also giving it a ‘refresh.’ Fortunately the team that Ann built over the last 11 years is sticking with me, so we’re hoping for a smooth transition.”

In addition to putting her stamp on the print magazine while not straying too far from a formula proven to work, Gray will also be managing the DrivingDigest.com website, as well as a Facebook page and a Facebook Group.

“People ask me what I’ll be doing with all my free time,” said Ann. “I tell them I’ll be doing the same thing as you – waiting for the next issue of the magazine to appear in my mailbox! I look forward to the next decade of Driving Digest, knowing it will be in good hands.”

Issue #1 debuted in September 1980; issue #254 (March/April) will mark Gray’s first issue.

Media Contact:

Lydia Gray

lydia@drivingdigest.com

630-701-5903