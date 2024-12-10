Minnesota Surgery and Sports Medicine Specialist Takes Reins of AAEP

Tracy Turner, DVM, MS, DACVS, DACVSMR, partner in Turner Wilson Equine Consulting in Stillwater, Minn., was installed as president of the American Association of Equine Practitioners during the President’s Luncheon on Dec. 10 at the AAEP’s 70th Annual Convention in Orlando, Fla.

Dr. Turner retired from private practice in December 2023 after concentrating exclusively on equine sports medicine, lameness and surgery at his Turner Equine Sports Medicine and Surgery. He established the practice in 2016 following 12 years with Anoka Equine Veterinary Services in Elk River, Minn. He joined Anoka Equine after 23 years in academia as an assistant professor at University of Illinois (1981–1983); tenured associate professor at University of Florida (1983–1990); and tenured professor at University of Minnesota (1991–2004). Dr. Turner received his veterinary degree from Colorado State University in 1978.

He has consulted for the USDA Horse Protection Program, Fédération Equestre Internationale, the United States Equestrian Federation and the American Quarter Horse Association. Dr. Turner also delivers medical care to working equids and education to students and caretakers in Central America as a volunteer with Equitarian Initiative, co-founded by his wife, Dr. Julie Wilson.

An AAEP member since 1986, Dr. Turner previously served on the board of directors from 2017–2019; as chair of the Farrier Liaison Committee; and as member of the Educational Programs and Student Relations committees as well as the Foundation Advisory Council. He was instrumental in creating the AAEP student chapter veterinary podiatry workshops in the early 1990s, and he served as the faculty advisor for the AAEP student chapter at the University of Minnesota for many years.

Beyond the AAEP, Dr. Turner has served as president of the Minnesota Horse Council, Minnesota Association of Equine Practitioners, and the American Academy of Thermology; and on the board of directors of the American Academy of Equine Sports Medicine. In addition, he has authored more than 110 refereed manuscripts and 31 book chapters, and he has delivered hundreds of presentations throughout the United States and internationally.

