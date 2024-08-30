Discover the Reimagined Show Strides Series, Now Published by Andrews McMeel Universal

Fall into the world of Show Strides, reimagined! The Plaid Horse is proud to announce that our young reader chapter book series Show Strides will be reimagined and republished by Andrews McMeel Universal. Books 1 and 2 are set to be released September 24, 2024.

Aimed at both young readers and horse lovers of all ages, Show Strides is a series of novels about riding, horse shows, and what it takes to succeed in the sport we all love, written by The Plaid Horse publisher, Piper Klemm, and Rennie Dyball, an author, equestrian, and editorial coordinator for The Plaid Horse.

The series is an award winning middle-grade series that immerses readers in the thrilling world of riding, horsemanship, and the special connections formed with animal friends and fellow horse enthusiasts.

Show Strides provides a fresh and modern take on equestrian stories. Dealing with major issues like friendship, body image, socioeconomic status, and self-esteem, readers of Show Strides will find characters who mirror their passion for horses and the challenges that come along with the sport.

Tally, a diligent working student, is working on refining her riding skills with the stable’s school horses when she meets Mac, a new girl with big dreams who is pushing herself to improve alongside her trusty pony.As Tally tries to work hard to impress the new coach and prove she can take things to the next level, Mac prepares for more professional shows. Together, with their new trainer, they’ll work toward their own goals. These girls will learn more about each other, themselves, and what it takes to chase their dreams and work for them, too.

Book 1: School Horses & Show Ponies

Meet the riders of Quince Oaks: Tally is a dedicated working student who takes lessons on the stable’s fleet of school horses, and Mac is pushing herself to improve on her own pony hunter. The girls become fast friends as Tally learns the ropes of catch riding and showing while Mac discovers that moving up a division isn’t as easy as she’d hoped. Together, and with the help of their trainer and barn friends, both riders will chase their dreams on horseback—one stride at a time.

Book 2: Confidence Comeback

Tally Hart just went to her first A-rated show with the new trainer at her barn, Quince Oaks—and it was a competition she’ll never forget. But back at home, the working student and newly-minted catch rider faces an uncertain future. Will she get to keep riding sales ponies? Go back to lessons on the barn’s school horses? Meanwhile, her good friend Mac Bennett is finding her own footing in the medium pony hunter division and working toward the biggest show goal either rider could imagine.

