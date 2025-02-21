National Snaffle Bit Association Releases 2025 World Championship Show Schedule

The National Snaffle Bit Association has released the show schedule for the 2025 NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity, which will take place August 7-17 at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The schedule can be viewed or downloaded at nsba.com/world-show.

About The NSBA World Championship Show, Breeders Championship Futurity and Color Breeders Championship Futurity

NSBA began its Breeders Championship Futurity in 2001, and added its World Championship Show in 2016. Last year, the NSBA World Championship Show presented nearly $1 million in prize money, while the Breeders Championship Futurity paid more than $360,000 and the Color Breeders Championship Futurity paid out more than $153,000 in earnings. In all, the 2024 NSBA World Championship Show and its included events paid nearly $1.5 million to its members.

Since its inception in 2001, the Breeders Championship Futurity has awarded more than $6 million in earnings to NSBA members.

ABOUT THE NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

