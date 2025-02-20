Limited Opportunities Remain to Qualify for $250,000 Annual Wild Horse Training Competitions

Georgetown, Texas – Texas based nonprofit, Mustang Champions, is calling on horse trainers and competitors to adopt a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) mustang by April 15, 2025, to qualify for its prestigious events: Mustang Challenge and Mustang Classic. These competitions showcase the versatility and trainability of America’s wild horses, offering substantial rewards for participants including a $50,000 top prize.

Eligibility Criteria:

Mustang Age: Eligible mustangs must be 3 years or older at the time of adoption or purchase.

Adoption/Purchase Window: Mustangs must be adopted or purchased between October 1, 2024, and April 15, 2025, from an approved Bureau of Land Management off-range corral, satellite event, or online corral program.

For detailed eligibility requirements, visit the Mustang Champions website.

Upcoming Adoption Opportunities:

The BLM offers several adoption events leading up to the April 15 deadline. Notable events include:

February 20-24, 2025: West Columbia, South Carolina

West Columbia, South Carolina February 21-22, 2025: Seguin, Texas

Seguin, Texas March 14, 2025 : Cañon City, Colorado

: Cañon City, Colorado March 14-15, 2025 : Groesbeck, Texas

: Groesbeck, Texas March 20-22, 2025: Liberty, Kentucky

Liberty, Kentucky April 11-12, 2025: Castle Rock, Colorado

Castle Rock, Colorado April 11-12, 2025: Swanzey, New Hampshire





For a complete list of events and details, visit the BLM’s adoption and sales events website.

Competition Details:

Mustang Challenge is a premier national competition scheduled for July 10-12, 2025, at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event aims to highlight the skill and adaptability of American mustangs and their trainers within Western disciplines, featuring preliminary classes in trail, reining, and ranch riding. The top 10 performers will advance to the championship finals, competing for a grand prize of $50,000.

Mustang Classic, set for September 4-6, 2025, at the Rolex Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, focuses on showcasing mustangs and their trainers in English disciplines. Participants will compete in preliminary phases, including training level dressage, show jumping, and working equitation. The top 10 competitors will advance to the championship finals, where they will perform a freestyle routine to vie for the title and a $50,000 grand prize.

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is

dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in

BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

For media inquiries contact:

Matt Manroe – Mustang Champions Executive Director

512-415-5354

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org