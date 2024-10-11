The Freelance Remuda Podcast Launches Episode 54

Focusing on Small Business Marketing with Kelly Giordano and Denise Alvarez

As small business owners and entrepreneurs, The Freelance Remuda Podcast co-hosts Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars are excited to launch “Episode 54: Small Biz Success.” Guests Kelly Giordano of Avenue Equestrian and Denise Alvarez of Stormlily Marketing offer insight into marketing equine businesses.

The podcast, which is in its seventh year, continues to promote education among freelancers in the equine media industry. From creating a logo to how to pitch to editors, The Freelance Remuda Podcast guests share everything an equine media professional needs to know to be successful in the industry.

“Kelly and Denise shared strategies for marketing and business growth, tailored to equestrian entrepreneurs, including freelancers like us,” said Boatwright. “Both of us took notes and were inspired to immediately implement some of their strategies!”

The Freelance Remuda Podcast is produced for freelance professionals who are navigating the equine media frontier. The hosts start each episode with talk that centers on their own freelance careers, what’s challenging and what is new with their work and the industry. In Episode 54, the hosts discuss their experiences and challenges in balancing horse show life with freelance work, and then dig into interviews with the two social media and marketing experts.

“As longtime freelancers, we not only look for guests that appeal and apply to our lifestyle, but ones we hope offer unique insight for any small business owner,” said Bradley Byars. “This episode puts a fire in your belly for marketing, finding your niche to obtain clients, and to really kick-start growing your platform or business. I was inspired!”

The segmented episode introduces guest Giordano, a marketer and social media manager who creates content for clients and offers coaching to help business owners achieve their goals. The second segment of the episode features Alvarez, who also specializes in assisting small business owners with marketing while hosting a podcast and providing business coaching. Both guests discuss their career trajectories and give tips and advice to freelancers.

