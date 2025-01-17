NSBA Announces 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductees

The National Snaffle Bit Association has announced the 2025 inductees into its prestigious Hall Of Fame. The newest inductees include Kamanyawannadance in the Show Horse category; Goodbars Glamourgirl in the Breeding Horse – Mare category; Allocate Your Assets in the Breeding Horse – Stallion category; and Chris Cecil Darnell in the Individual category.

Kamanyawannadance

Kamanyawannadance, a black 2002 AQHA gelding by Hot Impulse and out of Wana Dancer (TB), has earned more than $115,000 in earnings and $97,162 in NSBA earnings as well as earned 426.5 lifetime points. Bred by Sara Linnes prior to being purchased by Leslie Lange, ‘Collin’ was shown in Open Performance classes by Leslie and Open Over Fences events by Chuck Briggs and later Ryan Painter. Amateurs Peyton Bivins and Carly Estreich-Lueck also saw success with the gelding. He earned AQHA Open High Point Horse as well as individual class High Point titles as well as two AQHA world, 14 reserve and 10 bronze championship awards in addition to 17 Quarter Horse Congress championships and reserve awards and 11 NSBA world, three reserve and four bronze championships as well as numerous top ten placings at all levels. He retired from the show ring at the end of 2022.

Goodbars Glamourgirl

Goodbars Glamourgirl was a 1996 AQHA mare by Zippos Mr Goodbar and out of Mitos Magic Moment (by Mito Cody). Bred by Brian Fix, ‘Grace’ was purchased by Tim and Barb Delf as a two year old. Although she had no show record of her own, Grace produced multiple world champions and of her 31 foals, 28 had AQHA points, earning 11,920.5 points and $113,552 in lifetime NSBA earnings, $56,808 in AQHA Incentive Fund earnings and $24,242 in AQHA World Championship earnings. Among her notable offspring include NSBA Hall Of Fame Show Horse Cool Assets, Good As Always, Nothin Compares, Only Temptation, A Cool Invitation, I Am Good II, Lookin Lazy, Goin Nowhere Fast and Glamourgirls Only. Grace’s foals have won four AQHA world championships, three reserve championships and seven bronze championships as well as nine European championships as well as 14 Quarter Horse Congress championships, eight reserve and three bronze awards. In addition, her foals have earned 14 NSBA world championships, five reserve and 11 bronze championships together with 29 top ten placings.

Allocate Your Assets

Allocate Your Assets was a 2000 AQHA stallion by Protect Your Assets and out of Kat Sass (TB). Al saw success with trainers Brian Isbell Garcia and Deanna Searles and Select Amateur owner Kathy Tobin, winning the Quarter Horse Congress and NSBA Gold and Silver divisions of the Two Year Old Hunter Under Saddle Futurity, the Scottsdale Classic and earning a reserve AQHA world championship in Junior Hunter Under Saddle. However Al’s greatest contribution came when he turned his attention to the breeding shed. He became a million dollar sire, and the Leading Equistat Hunter Under Saddle Sire from 2017 to 2021 and the Leading Equistat English All Around Sire from 2017 to 2023. He was also the 2022 Top All Time Hunter Under Sire on AQHA’s QStallions platform. His notable offspring include NSBA Horse Of The Year Couture Blue Genes, Pretty Assets, Blameitonthe Alcohol, Al Fool Ya, Lyles Al Lie, Al Wayz On Your Mind, She Says Aloha and Al Be At The Bar. His progeny have earned 29,664 AQHA points including 98 Superior awards, 389 Register Of Merits, seven AQHA Champion awards, 33 AQHA world championships and 20 AQHA reserve world championship.

Chris Cecil Darnell

In addition to Chris Cecil Darnell’s experience as a horse show exhibitor and with her family’s Cecil Breeding Farm, Chris has volunteered her time at the regional, state and national level for many years. She is a past president, officer and board member of Northern Ohio Quarter Horse Association; president, first vice president, Congress Tri-Chairman and Executive Committee with the Ohio Quarter Horse Association and has assisted with numerous additions to the Quarter Horse Congress including Ranch, Level 1 Amateur Select and EWD and Small Fry division classes. Chris also served as NSBA president, treasurer, Executive Committee member and board member and assisted NSBA in developing changes to the rider earnings calculations and budgeting. She has served as an AQHA director for 13 years and chaired and served on a number of committees and task forces and the AQHA Show Council, as well as served as an AQHA team leader processing AQHA transfers, stallion reports and registrations and assisted in recruiting others. Chris also owns Simply Show Services LLC and provides show secretary services to shows across the nation. She was awarded the NSBA Jack Benson Award in 2012.

The 2025 NSBA Hall Of Fame recipients will be recognized during the NSBA Honors banquet on Sunday, August 10, during the NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity and World Championship Show, being held August 7-17 at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ABOUT THE NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about the NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

Media Contact:

National Snaffle Bit Association, Inc.

120 Mesa St., Weatherford, TX 76086

Phone: (847)-623-6722