NSBA FOUNDATION’S ENVELOPE CHALLENGE RAISES NEARLY $100,000

The 2024 Congress National Youth Activity Team Tournament Awards Ceremony once again held the drawing to award a two-horse trailer donated by 4-Star Trailers as part of the NSBA Foundation’s Susan Scott Memorial Fund Scholarship.

The scholarship is part of the NSBA Foundation’s Youth Of The Year award, which is presented annually to recognize youth for exemplary community service. Awarded to a randomly drawn donor through the “Envelope Challenge,” this year’s fundraising efforts raised nearly $100,000.

However, an extraordinary act of generosity from this year’s trailer recipient, Devon Martin, of Newport Beach, California, occurred when she donated the trailer back to the NSBA Foundation, providing the opportunity to raise addition funds for the Susan Scott Memorial Fund and the Youth Of The Year Award.

“Devon’s generosity is remarkable, and it’s amazing,” noted NSBA Foundation Board Member Nancy Ditty. “But this horse community as a whole is so amazing too. Devon is not alone—people who have donated big and small have made this program be so successful. I feel like everybody touched it in some way—from the person who purchased an envelope, to Devon donating it back, to 4-Star for donating the trailer.”

Thanks to the many generous donations of NSBA Foundation donors, this year’s Envelope Challenge raised will raise nearly $100,000 for the Youth Of The Year award! Thank you to everyone who participated!

“The NSBA Foundation is extremely grateful to 4-Star Trailers for their generous donation of three trailers to the Envelope Challenge for the past three years,” noted Stephanie Lynn, NSBA’s executive director. “Without their contribution, this fundraiser would not have been possible.”

Nominations for the 2024 Youth Of The Year will open on February 1, 2025. Help the NSBA Youth to promote doing good in the neighborhood and encourage a youth in your life to apply. Learn more about the Youth Of The Year award on the NSBA website under the Foundation tab.

