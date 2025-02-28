Come For Tea and ‘T’ With The Dutchess Of Chadwick And Me – Nikki Alvin-Smith Invites You To Enjoy Her Latest Creative Works

There are many red-letter days in our lives and I wanted to share with you all a very special one on my writing journey. March 1st, 2025, marked the release of my first work of fiction, The Dutchess of Chadwick.

This novel centers on the tale of star-crossed lovers that navigate life through the Gilded Age in High Society with its litany of pomp and promiscuity. It is a feel-good story of love, loss, fortitude and fortunes. You can learn more and pick up a printed copy (and I sincerely hope you will) of a limited First Edition here at my new author website BookShop.

You know me as a fellow equestrian, content creator and marketeer. But this avenue is more a tree-lined one with parasols in parks and lives touched by the rolling waves of serendipity and perhaps the hand of fate. The story tells of the tumult and turmoil of life on both sides of the Atlantic with a liberal sprinkling of sparkling romance. There are horses trotting about the pages along with lots of fast-paced action against a backdrop of Newport cottages, Villefranche villas and Buckinghamshire country estates. The Dutchess of Chadwick offers a perfect read for a mindful retreat and refresh with its adventures and engaging characters.

And yes, my fellow writers, editors and publishers of all good stuff, there is a deliberate ‘t’ in Dutchess, as the book is written in traditional literary romance language and style. It is more Downton Abbey than Bridgerton.

Also I proudly mention that no AI has been used in any aspect of the creation or the production of The Dutchess of Chadwick. It is all ‘from the heart’ writing and professionally edited and printed in the USA and the cover design is from my original oil on canvas fine art piece, “Waves Apart”.

The preorders have been stellar, and I am very grateful to those of you that have already purchased! Some lovely reviews are already in and I much appreciate them. One reader even suggested,

“You should send it to Julian Fellowes”. Well I might, but I’m pretty sure he doesn’t need to make films or series from the minds of others. Though tea with Lord and Lady Fellowes at Stafford House would be an awesome experience and is available, I’m not sure Mr. Fellowes would be interested in being a mentor to my mad writing passion (which naturally, won’t stop me from trying).

You’re also invited to join The BookSmith Club, a community I’ve created for ‘real authors’ and of course the readers and publishers that appreciate and support them, to further establish a keen rapport with like-minded creatives and their audiences.

Any and all support spreading the word is appreciated. You can find me on Facebook, and links to other platforms are on the website. Please reach out if you’d like any high-res photos to share.

Please join me on this journey. It promises to be fun. Don’t miss claiming your copy, the First Edition print is limited in number, and will likely not be released in a First Edition as an e-book. All copies are authentically autographed by hand. They may be additionally inscribed at your request at time of order placement.

About Nikki:

Internationally published author, writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

