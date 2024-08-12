Practical Horseman presenting sponsor of Mustang Classic 2024

Practical Horseman is pleased to announce that they are the presenting sponsor of the Mustang Classic. The event’s inaugural launch is set to take place at the renowned Rolex Stadium in Lexington, KY, located within the beautiful grounds of the Kentucky Horse Park.

“Practical Horseman is proud to present the first Mustang Classic event and to support the mission of Mustang Champions,” stated Marla Bickel, Vice President Data & Content Services at Equine Network. “Our team is looking forward to seeing the mustangs and their trainers in action!”

The three-day Mustang Classic event at Rolex Stadium Arena will showcase mustangs in preliminary classes: Training Level Dressage, Show Jumping, Arena Cross Country or Working Equitation.

The finals event will feature a freestyle competition where participants will perform to determine the Mustang Classic Champion. Scoring will be based on both training level dressage and your freestyle performance. Tickets are currently available for the Championship Finals, which will take place on Sunday, September 15 at 1:00pm ET. The total cash and prizes awarded amount to $125,000, with $50,000 going to the champion.

To purchase tickets or for more information please visit: https://www.mustangclassic2024.com

Mustang Classic 2024 will be live streamed on Equestrian+: https://www.equestrianplus.com/

Mustang Classic 2024 will be covered by Practical Horseman, follow along for event updates and behind the scenes: https://practicalhorsemanmag.com/

About Practical Horseman

Practical Horseman, an award-winning publication, offers hands-on how-to guides to help our readers become well-rounded riders and horse-care managers. Our features on athletes, including both human and equine, offer inspiration and insights. Additionally, we cover national and international competitions to keep our audience up-to-date on both the veterans and rising stars of our sport.

About Equine Network

Equine Network is the largest subscription and membership-based organization delivering content, competition, commerce, and community for the equine world, and those that do business in it.

About Mustang Champion

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding.

Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program

staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

https://mustangchampions.org

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program:

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The mission of the BLM is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

