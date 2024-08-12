National Youth Cutting Horse Association Kicks Off Jean Jacket Auction Featuring Exclusive Designs by Bella Hadid and more

Fort Worth, TX – The National Youth Cutting Horse Association (NYCHA) is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever Jean Jacket Auction, an online fundraising platform designed to support youth development programs within the cutting horse community. This unique auction features custom jean jackets designed and sponsored by some of the most influential names in fashion, entertainment, and the equine industry, including Bella Hadid, Nicole Sheridan, Teal Blake, Billy Bob’s Texas, Pam Minick, and Priefert.

The NYCHA Jean Jacket Auction aims to raise funds to enhance educational and leadership opportunities for young riders nationwide. All proceeds will go directly toward providing scholarships, educational resources, and leadership training, empowering youth to excel in the cutting horse industry and beyond.

Featured Designers and Sponsors

Bella Hadid : The internationally acclaimed supermodel brings her signature style to the auction with a one-of-a-kind jean jacket design.

: The internationally acclaimed supermodel brings her signature style to the auction with a one-of-a-kind jean jacket design. Nicole Sheridan & Teal Blake : Actress and equestrian enthusiast Nicole Sheridan has partnered with renowned Western artist Teal Blake to craft a unique piece for this event.

: Actress and equestrian enthusiast Nicole Sheridan has partnered with renowned Western artist Teal Blake to craft a unique piece for this event. Billy Bob’s Texas : The legendary honky-tonk supports the auction with a jacket signed by legendary artists Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Ashley McBryde, Jack Ingram, Joe Nicols, Travis Tritt, Mike Ryon and Clay Walker

: The legendary honky-tonk supports the auction with a jacket signed by legendary artists Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Ashley McBryde, Jack Ingram, Joe Nicols, Travis Tritt, Mike Ryon and Clay Walker Pam Minick : Accomplished rodeo announcer and television personality Pam Minick lends her expertise and style to this exclusive collection.

: Accomplished rodeo announcer and television personality Pam Minick lends her expertise and style to this exclusive collection. Priefert: Leading manufacturer of farm, ranch, and rodeo equipment, Priefert sponsors a jacket that reflects its dedication to partnering with the National Youth Cutting Horse Association.

Auction Details

Event Date: Wednesday, July 17 – Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Wednesday, July 17 – Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Location: Online at Auction Website

About NYCHA

The National Youth Cutting Horse Association is committed to fostering a love of cutting horses and developing future leaders in the equine industry and beyond. Through competitions, educational initiatives, and leadership training, NYCHA provides young riders with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the world today.

Quote from NYCHA Representative

“We are incredibly excited to launch the Jean Jacket Auction and are grateful to all the talented designers and sponsors who have come together to support our cause,” said Rianna Storey, NYCHA Director. “This event not only showcases creativity and collaboration but also significantly impacts the lives of our young members, helping them achieve their goals and inspire a lifelong passion for the Western industry.”

For more information, please visit the Auction Website.

Media Contact:

Carley Myers

National Cutting Horse Association

Director of Marketing & Sponsorships

cmyers@nchacutting.com